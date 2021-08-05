Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

<p><strong>Norway to be added to UK green travel list</strong></p><p>The UK government said late Wednesday it will ease English entry rules for arrivals from Norway.</p><p>Norway was previously classed as amber by the UK government, which meant only fully vaccinated arrivals could avoid mandatory quarantine.</p><p>Now that Norway has been promoted to the green list travellers must only take Covid-19 tests before and after entering England, regardless of their vaccination status, and do not have to self-isolate.</p><p>They must pre-book Covid tests for day two after arriving and only children aged 4 and under don’t need to take them. Those travellers only need to self-isolate if they test positive after arriving.</p><p>The change comes into force on Sunday at 4am and was announced by Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday night.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We're making some changes to our travel lists🚦Firstly, we’re removing the quarantine requirement for fully jabbed travellers coming back from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/France?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#France</a>.At the same time, we’re adding key destinations ☀️ Germany, Austria, and Norway to the Green List 🟢[1/3]</p>— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) <a href="https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1423023668494536707?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 4, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p><strong>Norway could be on the cusp of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections</strong></p><p>Infections in Norway have increased by 45 percent in the last week, with infection spreading primarily amongst young people who haven’t been vaccinated yet.</p><p>Espen Nakstad, assistant director of the Norwegian Directorate of Health, believes that Norway is now on the verge of a fourth coronavirus wave.</p><p>“We probably see now that we are at the start of a fourth wave of infection,” Espen Nakstad told state broadcaster <a href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/nakstad_-_-vi-ser-nok-no-at-vi-er-i-starten-av-ei-fjerde-smittebolgje-1.15599060" target="_blank" rel="noopener">NRK</a>.</p><p>The National Institute of Public Health’s (NIPH) <a href="https://www.fhi.no/nyheter/2021/ukerapport-uke-30-er-publisert/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">latest weekly report</a> has highlighted West Norway, parts of North Norway and Oslo as the areas with the highest infection rates in Norway at the moment.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210804/why-rising-covid-infections-in-norway-wont-lead-to-tougher-national-restrictions/https://www.thelocal.no/20210804/why-rising-covid-infections-in-norway-wont-lead-to-tougher-national-restrictions/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Why rising Covid infections in Norway won’t lead to tougher national restrictions</a></strong></p><p>Despite this, Nakstad still believes Norway is in a good position overall and doesn’t believe that a fourth wave of infection will have the same impact as the previous three.</p><p>“Norway is basically in a very good situation because very many people seem to be vaccinated,” he told the broadcaster.</p><p><strong>People in Norway less worried about becoming infected with Covid</strong></p><p>Norwegians are less worried about contracting coronavirus, the latest <a href="https://opinion.no/2021/08/i-forkant-av-en-fjerde-smittebolge/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norwegian Corona Monitor</a> from data collection firm Opinion has revealed.</p><p>In addition to this, those who responded to the survey believe that the pandemic will become a long-lasting issue and for the past seven weeks respondents to the survey have said they expect infections to rise.</p><p>Even though many are expecting infections to rise less than a third of people who answered the survey said they were worried about catching Covid. This is the lowest proportion reported this year.</p><p>Furthermore, just under half said they were concerned about a family member becoming infected.</p><p><strong>478 new Covid-19 infections registered in Norway</strong></p><p>On Wednesday, 478 new cases of infection with Covid-19 were registered in Norway. This is an increase of 139 compared to the seven-day average of 339.</p><p>In Oslo, 81 coronavirus infections were recorded, the highest daily number since the beginning of June.</p>[caption id="attachment_649959" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/number-of-reported-covid-8-3.jpeg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="wp-image-649959 size-full" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: NIPH </em>[/caption]
