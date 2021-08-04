Today in Norway: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">13 people injured a day in e-scooter accidents in Oslo</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In July, 13 people a day required medical attention following scooter accidents in the Norwegian capital Oslo. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In total, more than 400 people were treated by Oslo Emergency Medical Service last month. This is just under double the number of injuries when compared to the same time last year.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Chief Physician Henrik Siverts from the emergency department at Oslo University Hospital told press agency NTB the proportion of those coming into accident and emergency because of a scooter accident has risen compared to other injuries.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Last week a 68-year-old man became the </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210727/we-feared-it-would-happen-oslo-sees-first-death-of-electric-scooter-rider/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">first person to die in Oslo in an accident involving a scooter accident</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Oslo Municipality will introduce a crackdown on e-scooters this month, including a cap on the number of e-scooters available to rent and a curfew.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">SP deputy leader wants to cut urban development to increase funding for country roads</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ola Borten Moe, deputy leader of SP, has proposed a cut to infrastructure and environmental projects in cities to upgrade battered country roads instead. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Borten Moe says the backlog of repairs to country roads amounts to about 70 billion kroner, compared to the government's urban development projects, which will cost around 150 billion kroner over the next ten years.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">He also said that the value the government gets for large projects is very poor when compared to other countries such as neighbours Finland. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"I think it is a combination of the fact that we have we have a state that is very rich from oil and the oil fund. And maybe a little leisurely laziness from the responsible authorities," he said. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The deputy leader for SP said that more debate and scrutiny on how public resources are used is needed. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Proportion of people who want to use public transport drops</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">According to the Norwegian Automobile Association (NAF), the proportion of people who want to use public transport more often has fallen from 60 percent to 47 percent. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The figure comes from the group's annual Road Traffic Barometer for 2021. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The survey is based on the travel habits of more than 4,000 respondents. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Almost one-fifth of those who responded said that they expect to work from home in the future. As a result, the motoring organisation has called for more flexible public transport options. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"The public transport service must keep pace with a more flexible working life. So new ticket types that offer the choice between monthly cards or expensive single tickets should be put in place quickly," Ingunn Handagard, senior comms consultant for the group, said in the report. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">475 new Covid-19 infections in Norway</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Tuesday, 475 new coronavirus cases were registered in Norway, 165 more than the seven day average of 310. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is the highest number of daily cases since May 26th. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 66 new Covid-19 infections were recorded. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_649783" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/number-of-reported-covid-8-2-646x431.jpeg" alt="" width="640" height="427" class="wp-image-649783 size-post-thumbnail" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases registered in Norway. Source: NIPH </em>[/caption]
