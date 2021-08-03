Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Norway hits major vaccine milestone

Two-thirds of Norway’s population- 3,602,592 people – have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest statistics from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health have revealed. This equates to roughly 83 percent of all people over the age of 18 being vaccinated.

In addition, one third have now been fully vaccinated since the first Covid jab was administered in Norway on December 27th of last year.

Last week it was announced that many would begin to get their vaccines earlier due to the vaccine program being ahead of schedule in many places. As a result, the vaccine interval has been cut from 12 to 10 weeks.

Norwegian athlete breaks world record and takes home gold in 400-metre hurdles

Norway’s Karsten Warolm smashed his own world record to win the Olympic men’s 400 metres hurdle gold on Tuesday.

The Norwegian proved to be the best of a very competitive bunch in one of the standout events of the ten-day track and field programme at the Olympics.

Warholm clocked a remarkable 45.94 seconds, beating his previous world best of 46.70sec.

To put that performance into perspective, only four runners in history have even clocked sub-47sec times, let alone sub-46.

American arch-rival Rai Benjamin won silver in 46.17sec, with Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos claiming bronze in 46.72, both regional records that also smashed their previous personal bests.

52 Covid-19 infections traced back to air travel

Last week 52 Covid infections were linked directly to air travel.

The vast majority, 37, of infections were traced back to international flights, and 15 were detected on domestic flights within Norway.

Amsterdam was the destination where the most infections were traced to. Covid-19 cases have been linked to four passengers who flew between Amsterdam and Oslo, two between Amsterdam and Stavanger and one between Amsterdam and Kristiansand.

Planes from Copenhagen and Mallorca contributed to four instances of imported infection last week.

Covid-19 cases were also linked to arrivals from Split (2), Barcelona (1), Stockholm (2), Palanga (1), Nice (2), Athens (1), Malaga ( 3), Addis Ababa via Stockholm (1), Istanbul (2), Helsinki (1), Warsaw (1), Alicante (1), Frankfurt (2), Krakow (1), Munich (1), Kaunas (2), Reykjavik (1), and Doha (1).

311 new coronavirus cases in Norway

On Monday, 311 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Norway. This is one case less than the seven-day average of 312.

In Oslo, a large spike in infection has been registered. 72 coronavirus infections were registered in the capital, 32 more than the average for the previous seven days.