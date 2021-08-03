Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway hits major vaccine milestone </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Two-thirds of Norway's population- 3,602,592 people - have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the <a href="https://www.fhi.no/en/id/vaccines/coronavirus-immunisation-programme/coronavirus-vaccination---statistic/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">latest statistics from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health have revealed</a>. This equates to roughly 83 percent of all people over the age of 18 being vaccinated.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In addition, one third have now been fully vaccinated since the first Covid jab was administered in Norway on December 27th of last year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true"><a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210729/today-in-norway-a-roundup-of-the-latest-news-on-thursday-13/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Last week</a> it was announced that many would begin to get their vaccines earlier due to the vaccine program being ahead of schedule in many places. As a result, the vaccine interval has been cut from 12 to 10 weeks. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norwegian athlete breaks world record and takes home gold in 400-metre hurdles</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway's Karsten Warolm smashed his own world record to win the Olympic men's 400 metres hurdle gold on Tuesday. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Norwegian proved to be the best of a very competitive bunch in one of the standout events of the ten-day track and field programme at the Olympics. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Warholm clocked a remarkable 45.94 seconds, beating his previous world best of 46.70sec. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">To put that performance into perspective, only four runners in </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">history have even clocked sub-47sec times, let alone sub-46.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">American arch-rival Rai Benjamin won silver in 46.17sec, with Brazil's Alison Dos Santos claiming bronze in 46.72, both regional records that also smashed their previous personal bests.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">52 Covid-19 infections traced back to air travel</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Last week 52 Covid infections were linked directly to air travel. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The vast majority, 37, of infections were traced back to international flights, and 15 were detected on domestic flights within Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Amsterdam was the destination where the most infections were traced to. Covid-19 cases have been linked to four passengers who flew between Amsterdam and Oslo, two between Amsterdam and Stavanger and one between Amsterdam and Kristiansand. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210802/what-are-the-new-rules-for-covid-pass-holders-travelling-between-norway-and-the-uk/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What are the new rules for Covid pass holders travelling between Norway and the UK</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Planes from Copenhagen and Mallorca contributed to four instances of imported infection last week. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Covid-19 cases were also linked to arrivals from Split (2), Barcelona (1), Stockholm (2), Palanga (1), Nice (2), Athens (1), Malaga ( 3), Addis Ababa via Stockholm (1), Istanbul (2), Helsinki (1), Warsaw (1), Alicante (1), Frankfurt (2), Krakow (1), Munich (1), Kaunas (2), Reykjavik (1), and Doha (1). </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">311 new coronavirus cases in Norway</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Monday, 311 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Norway. This is one case less than the seven-day average of 312. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, a large spike in infection has been registered. 72 coronavirus infections were registered in the capital, 32 more than the average for the previous seven days. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_649610" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/number-of-reported-covid-8-1.jpeg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="wp-image-649610 size-full" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: NIPH </em>[/caption]
