QUIZ: See if you would pass a Norwegian citizenship test?

<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Passing the citizenship test will get you one step closer to becoming eligible to apply for a Norwegian passport. The test includes questions on history and geography, democracy and welfare, education, health and working life in Norway.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A little unsure over what to expect? Don't worry; we've got you covered.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Local has prepared 20 sample questions from </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.kompetansenorge.no/prover/statsborgerprove/ove-til-proven/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Kompetanse Norge </span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">along with answers that will help you practice for the actual test. It will also give you a better idea of what kind of facts, trivia and knowledge you should be brushing up on.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Remember, for the test to be valid as part of your application for Norwegian citizenship, it must be taken in either Nynorsk or Bokmål. Good luck!</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Sample Questions</span></strong></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvor kan man søke om godkjenning av utenlandsk utdanning? -</span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Where can one get approval for schooling and education that was done outside of Norway?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">: </span><a target="_blank" href="https://utdanning.no/tema/hjelp_og_veiledning/godkjenning_av_utenlandsk_hoyere_utdanning" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For approval</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> of higher education taken outside of Norway, you can contact the </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Nasjonalt organ for kvalitet i utdanningen (NOKUT) </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">or "the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Education". NOKUT is an independent expert body under the Ministry of Education and Research. You can find more information about this organization </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zen-0F5AkJI&t=26s" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">here</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hva heter den lengste fjorden i Norge? </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- What is the name of the longest fjord in Norway?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer: </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The longest fjord in Norway is Sognefjord. The Sognefjord extends 204 km from the foot of the Jostedalsbreen glacier in the Jotunheimen National Park. It is also the deepest fjord reaching down to 4,291 feet at </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/the-longest-fjords-in-norway.html" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">its deepest points</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvilket år fikk samene sitt eget sameting? - </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What year did the Sami get their own parliament?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer: </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The year 1989. Although the Sami Parliament was established in 1987, the first official election didn't happen </span><a target="_blank" href="https://snl.no/Sametinget" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">until 1989</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. The Sami Parliament replaced the Norwegian Sami Council, which existed between 1964 to 1987. </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hva betyr religionsfrihet? </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- What does religious freedom mean?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer: </span></strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Religionsfrihe</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">t or "religious freedom" is the right to personal freedom to follow any religion. This includes the right to practice the religion or beliefs professed alone or in a community with others. In Norway,</span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.ung.no/demokrati-og-valg/429_Retten_til_religionsfrihet.html" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> you have the right </span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">to participate in religious demonstrations, services, or education. However, you also have the right to not partake in any religion and live without a designated faith.</span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvor stor andel av barn i Norge bor sammen med begge foreldrene sine? -</span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> What percentage of children in Norway live with both of their parents?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.ssb.no/befolkning/artikler-og-publikasjoner/flest-barn-bor-med-gifte-foreldre-i-rogaland-og-vest-agder" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">76 percent</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> of children between the ages of 0 and 17 live with both parents in Norway. 24 percent of children live with one of their parents. This percentage has increased since 1989 when it was 18 percent.</span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvor mange år varer grunnskolen i Norge? - </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">How many years is primary school in Norway?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer: </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There is a 10-year obligation to attend primary school in Norway. Traditionally, children begin their primary education at six years of age and are finished by the time they are 16 years old. There are</span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.udir.no/tall-og-forskning/finn-forskning/tema/utdanningsspeilet-2019/fakta-om-grunnskolen/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> 2,799 primary schools</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> in the country of Norway, but the size of them depends very much on where in the country you are living. </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Hvem har rett til å ta ut skilsmisse? - </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Who has the right to file for divorce?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer: </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Both partners in a marriage have the right to file for divorce. There doesn't need to be an explanation given for the separation. But as a</span><a target="_blank" href="http://www.juridiskabc.no/familierett/skilsmisse/skilsmisse-slik-gjennomfores-skilsmisseoppgjoret/#:~:text=F%C3%B8r%20ektefellene%20kan%20ta%20ut,heller%20ikke%20%C3%A5%20v%C3%A6re%20begrunnet." class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> rule</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, partners must have been separated for at least a year before they file for divorce. </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hva er kontantstøtte? -</span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> What is </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">kontantstøtte</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, or ‘money support’?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer: </span></strong><a target="_blank" href="https://www.nav.no/no/person/familie/barnetrygd-og-kontantstotte/kontantstotte2" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Kontantstøtte</span></em></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, or "financial support", is a part of the welfare scheme for parents who have a child between the ages of one to two years that is not enrolled in preschool full-time. If your child is adopted, then you have the right to receive financial support after they are two years old.</span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvem har rett til fastlege? - </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Who has the right to see a general practitioner?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> All persons in the population register who have the status of resident in a Norwegian municipality have the right to a GP. It is your responsibility to choose your GP, as well as your children's GP. </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvem får gratis behandling hos tannlege? - </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Who gets free treatment with a dentist?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer: </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> In Norway, you can visit the dentist free of charge until you are 18. This includes all treatments except for teeth straightening treatments, such as getting braces. </span></p><p> </p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvor mye må gravide kvinner betale for svangerskapskontroller? - </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">How much do pregnant women have to pay for a pregnancy-related doctor's appointment?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer: </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">All medical appointments in the public health system concerning pregnancy are </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.helsenorge.no/gravid/svangerskapskontroller/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">free of cost</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. This is an effort to make sure pregnant women get the best treatment, follow-up, and advice without having financial concerns. You can choose to go to your GP or be assigned a midwife throughout the forty weeks of pregnancy. </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvor mye betaler man hos tannlegen hvis man er mellom 18 og 20 år? </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- How much does one have to pay at the dentist if they are between the ages of 18 and 20?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Between the ages of 18 and 20 years, one</span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.helsenorge.no/betaling-for-helsetjenester/hvem-betaler-tannlegeregningen-din/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> pays 25 percent</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> of the total costs of a dentist visit or treatments. This means the state covers 75 percent of the total bill. It is the patient's responsibility to make appointment times with their chosen dentist. So don't wait around for a reminder in the post.</span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvem får tilbud om gratis vaksiner i vaksinasjonsprogrammet? -</span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Who is eligible for free vaccines under the vaccination program?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer: </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Children between the ages of 0 and 16 who are registered as living in Norway can be a part of the vaccination program free of charge. </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.helsenorge.no/vaksinasjon/barnevaksinasjonsprogrammet/nar-far-barnet-tilbud-om-de-ulike-vaksinene/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Here</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> is an outline of when and what vaccinations are a part of the program. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Note that if you are over the age of 18, the coronavirus vaccine is also free of charge to anyone registered in Norway.</span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hva er skolefritidsordning/aktivitetsskole? </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- What is activity school?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Activity school is an </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.oslo.kommune.no/skole-og-utdanning/aktivitetsskolen/hva-er-aktivitetsskolen/#gref" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">after school program </span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">that offers an alternative learning arena that supports Norwegian public schools learning guidelines. It also provides space for physical activity or play. Depending on where you live in Norway, activity school may be free of charge, or parents have to pay for a spot for their children. </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hva koster det å gå på offentlig grunnskole? </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- How much does it cost to go to a public primary school?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Primary school for both the parents and children attending school </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.ung.no/skolen/4070_Det_skal_v%C3%A6re_gratis_%C3%A5_g%C3%A5_p%C3%A5_skole.html" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">is free </span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">of charge. This is to provide equal education rights for all students no matter their social, ethnic, or economic background. </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvor kan man søke om stipend og lån til utdanning? </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- Where can one apply for a stipend or loan for education?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Current students and future students can apply for a grant or loan through </span><a target="_blank" href="https://lanekassen.no/nb-NO/gjeld-og-betaling/hva-er-studielan/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Lånekassen</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. This loan is meant for students to have enough money for food, accommodation, and educational materials while they study. For more information about the types of loans and grants, you can receive, look </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.lanekassen.no/en-US/grants-and-loans/norway/university-and-university-college/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">here</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Omtrent hvor mange prosent av voksne i Norge har høyere utdanning? -</span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Roughly what percent of adults in Norway have attended or have attended higher education?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> 34 percent of residents in Norway have a higher educational degree. This is a relatively low percentage compared to Norway's Savndinavian neighbour's, Sweden (44 percent) and Denmark (40 percent). </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hva kaller vi en interesseorganisasjon for arbeidstakere? -</span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> What do we call an interest organization for employees?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> An interest organization for employees </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.fellesforbundet.no/om-fellesforbundet/hva-er-en-fagforening/?gclid=CjwKCAjwr56IBhAvEiwA1fuqGltp4TeazZMZF83RyEMPXQB1lLoIkP0u7hNj57suXYIWA7SvjsOKmxoCZdQQAvD_BwE" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">is called a </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">fagforening</span></em></a><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There are many different organizations, and your choice of work is likely covered by at least one organization. A </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">fagforening </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">often offers discounts to local establishments, provides professional guidance, and can step in if there are problems in the workplace. </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Når fant man olje i Norge for første gang? - </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">When did Norway first discover oil?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Norway first </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.regjeringen.no/en/topics/energy/oil-and-gas/norways-oil-history-in-5-minutes/id440538/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">discovered oil in 1969</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. The first oil well was drilled in 1966, but it was dry. Nevertheless, this discovery has contributed a significant amount of economic growth to the modern-day welfare state. </span></p><ul><li><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hvor lang er en normal arbeidsuke? </span></em></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- How long is a normal work week?</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Answer:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> A full-time job in Norway is considered to consist of</span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.arbeidslivet.no/Arbeid1/Arbeidstid/Intro-til-arbeidstid/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> 37,5 work hours</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> per week. Many positions allow for flexible working hours, o</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">r flexitid.</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> While others, such as shift work, require employees to follow set working hours. </span></p>
