Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Police dog in Norway attacks boy instead of a suspect

A police dog that was sent after a suspect instead attacked a 12-year-old boy who escaped with minor injuries in Oslo on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, on a bike, was trying to evade police in a cemetery when its handlers unleashed the dog.

Instead of going for the suspect, however, it pounced on 12-year-old Liam Nordal, who told newspaper VG that he bears no ill will against the police or dog following the incident.

“I would’ve rather have been bitten by a dog than met the suspect,” He told VG.

Linda Odden, operations manager for Oslo police, told VG that the police have apologised to the boy and his family and said that he could meet the police dog in question if he wished.

12 people died in traffic accidents in July

In July, 12 people lost their lives in traffic accidents, the highest monthly total of the year so far.

According to the Norwegian Council for Road Safety, the death toll is an increase of three compared to the same month last year.

“We know from experience that summer is, unfortunately, the period when most people lose their lives in traffic,” Harald Heieraas from the Norwegian Council for Road Safety said in a statement to VG.

According to the road safety association, nine fatalities were men, and three were women. Four were in a car, three were cyclists, two were on a motorbike, one was on a moped, and another was in a tractor when the accidents happened.

Norway reaches Covid-19 vaccine milestone

Norway has reached the vaccine milestone of administering the equivalent of one jab per inhabitant.

The country has now administered more than 5.4 million vaccine doses, compared to its population of 5.3 million people.

More than 66 percent of the population have received their first jab, and one-third of the Nordic country’s inhabitants are fully inoculated against Covid-19 since Norway administered its first dose on December 27th of last year.

Small changes to Covid measures

The rules for organisations and companies holding social gatherings will be relaxed today.

Get-togethers organised by companies for employees will now be classed as public events rather than private events.

Children under 18 whose parents are exempt from entry quarantine and aren’t vaccine pass holders will now be exempt from the same entry restrictions. Children whose parents are vaccine pass holders were already exempt.

240 new coronavirus infections in Norway

On Sunday, 240 Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. This is a drop of 58 compared to the seven-day average.

In Oslo, 34 new coronavirus infections were recorded, ten less than the day before.

Cases tend to be lower on weekends as fewer people get tested and less samples get processed.