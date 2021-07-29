What you need to know about Norway’s citizenship test

What is the citizenship test?

The Norwegian Citizenship test is a mandatory test that needs to be passed in order to complete your application for Norwegain citizenship. You have to be between the ages of 18 and 67 in order to be eligible, and it is up to you to find a test date and apply on your own.

While the Norwegian Citizenship test, or statsborgerprøve, is mandatory in many cases, the timeline and regulations of when you need to take it vary depending on where you are from and what type of residence permit you have. Look here to find out what your situation may entail.

The Norwegian Citizenship test is one of two tests you have to take for Norwegian citizenship test. You must also pass an oral Norwegian test, which is not a part of the citizenship test.

What does the exam involve?

The exam is one hour long and contains 36 questions. Each question is a multiple choice of three options, with one being the correct answer. There are four trial questions that do not count towards your passing grade.

You need at least 24 correct answers in order to pass.

The questions you will be asked to answer are about topics in the genres: history and geography, democracy and welfare, education, health and working life in Norway.

To get a better idea , example questions of the Norwegian Citizenship test include:

How do you register your new address when you move?

Answer: Through the National Population Register. Also known as Skatteetaten.

What is the longest fjord in Norway?

Answer: Sognefjord

When is international women’s day?

Answer: March 8th

Approximately how much of Norway is cultivated land?

Answer: 3 percent

Which country did Norway become a union with in 1814?

Answer: Sweden

The exam is offered in both Bokmål and Nynorsk. Though participants are allowed to have the questions read out loud with the aid of an audio file.

The exam is also offered in other languages. But in order to use your passing grade as a part of applying for Norwegian citizenship, the test must be taken in Norwegian.

How can I best be prepared?

Firstly, it is up to you to register and mark down your exam date. Your local authority decides where and when the tests will be given. The price varies between municipalities and can range anywhere between 300 kroner to 2200 kroner.

It is important to note that once you have registered and paid for the exam, it is non-refundable if for some reason you are not able to take the test on the given day.

Look here for a syllabus that will give you more of an overview for the test.

The test will be taken on a computer in a monitored area. The test’s administrative system is called PAD. Candidates who will take the test must also set up and login through the PAD system in order to both register and take the test.

Results of your test will be available for you to check two to four weeks after your exam date. You can log in with this link to check your test status.

It could possibly have been a long time since you have had to take a test of any nature. So think back to how you best prepared for exams in the past. No matter how long you have lived in Norway, do not just assume you will pass. Allow yourself a good amount of time to study. And seek out any external resources you need that will help you pass.

Here is a link to the practical information you will need to know on the day of the exam.

If you have any questions about the test , then you send any of your inquiries through this form.

This link HERE for the link that will allow you to register for the test.