Five great places to go on a hammock trip in Oslo

One of the best things about Norway is being close to nature wherever you are. This applies to the country's capital, Oslo. Another great thing about Norway is Allemannsretten, the right to public access.

This gives people the right to travel or camp anywhere they like, regardless of who owns the land. The exception to this rule is cultivated land and if you are camping on somebody else's land you can only do so if you are 150 meters from their property and can only stay a maximum of two night's before you are required to ask for permission.

Furthermore, while it isn't a rule per say, those camping with tents and hammocks are encouraged to pick spots that are already established as sites for camping. So while it may be tempting to look for your own hidden gem please do stay close to an established spot to avoid minimal disruption to the nature and wildlife in the area.

You can take a closer look at the rules for camping trips and the right to roam here.

With that cleared up we can now get to our list of our top picks for a hammock trip in Oslo.

Grefsenkollen (Lillomarka)

The area isn't just a great spot for running and climbing; it's also an excellent area to take a Hengekøyetur or hammock trip. There are plenty of great places to hang your hammock that offer fantastic views of Oslo.

This spot doesn't just suit those looking for the best view of Oslo; it's perfect for sporty types, too, as there's plenty of great trails in the area for hiking, biking and running.

You can get there by taking the 56 bus to Akebakken. Then it is a short 2-kilometre hike to the top. If you do not fancy taking public transport, plenty of parking is available, but a short walk will still be involved.

This spot probably isn't suitable for young children, though, so bear that in mind when planning.

Gaupekollen (Maridalen)

North of Oslo, Maridalen has some excellent spots for hammock enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

This spot is a lot quieter than some of the others on the list, so it can give a more secluded feel without having to travel too far away from the city.

The location is roughly 4 kilometres from the nearest car park or the closest bus stop. The best way to get there via public transport is by taking the 51 bus and hiking the rest of the journey.

The trip to reach the top of Gaupekollen can be taken at a leisurely pace as the elevation increase is just 350 meters.

From there you'll be able to see the Oslo Fjord and city centre.

Trollvann (Lilomarka)

This one is perfect for families who don't want to walk for miles to find a good spot or those who are wary of heights.

There are plenty of great spots to choose from near trollvannet in Lilomarka. The terrain is flat and easy to traverse, making it a popular site for families with small children.

It's a jiffy to get to via car or public transport (56 bus) and boasts a place to grab a bite to eat and toilets nearby.

Despite being named the trolls water, the lake is also a great place to take a dip, and there's a jetty, making getting in and out of the water simple.

The downside of taking a hammock trip nearby a lake in summer is that you will need to have a decent mosquito net and plenty of repellant handy.

Vettakollen

Vettakollen is a peak between Holmenkollen and Sognsvann. The area is just minutes from the nearest metro station (Vettakollen) and is accessible to people of all ages. The peak is just 1.2 kilometres away from the bottom, and the trail is marked.

The spot has some fantastic views of Oslo, and if you hang your hammock eastwards, you will be able to see the rising sun in the morning.

Øyungskollen (Nordmarka)

This one is a bit more of a challenge to reach the summit as the route is both steep and unmarked. Nevertheless, you can still take a clear trail, and the effort is well worth the reward.

Øyungskollen is by popular swimming spot Øyungen, and you can find Øyungskollen by following the path around to the east of the water.

If you are driving, you can park at Skar in Maridalen. If you prefer public transport you can take the 51 bus via public transport.

The route to the top is idyllic and worth the trip alone and once you get to the top you'll be met with fantastic views of Øyungen.