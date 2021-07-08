The six best places to swim outdoors in Oslo this summer

Advertisement

Water temperatures in Oslo have begun to reach between 18 and 20 degrees at some of the cities most popular bathing spots.

Whether you want to head to a beach, or take a quick dip in the city centre after work, our list has a little bit of something for everyone.

Bispevika

The quay front in Bispevika is an obvious candidate given its super central location. It is also one of the newest swimming spots in Bjørvika and doesn't get as crowded as Sørenga. The new pier at Bispevika has excellent views and is surrounded by plenty of bars, restaurants, shops and culture, being just a short walk from the world-famous Oslo Opera House and brand new Munch Museum.

Transport to the pier is easy too. You can walk down or take public transportation to Bjørvika. If that doesn't take your fancy, then you could rent a city bike or electric scooter instead.

Getting in and out of the water is straightforward thanks to the various ladders dotted about the pier. However, if you need more accessibility, then nearby Sørenga may be better as it has ramps.

Båntjern

One of the best things about living in Oslo is its proximity to nature, and this is the perfect spot for somebody looking to stay close to the city while also feeling like they are out surrounded by nature.

Advertisement

The lake is a bit narrow but is over 200 meters long, so it's perfect for open-air swimmers looking for a workout spot or for those who want to keep away from the crowds.

The best way to get to Båntjern is to take the subway to Vettakollen and then it's a 10-15 minute walk. Alternatively, you can drive, and parking is available.

Akerselva Badeplass, Nydalen

Another one that's very central. Restaurants, shops and parking are all nearby, and there are quite a few spots where you could take a dip in Nydalen. There's several small artificial pools you can jump into.

There are also a few waterfalls and strong currents, so it may not be suitable for families with small children.

However, if you follow the river north to Nydalsdammen, the water will be much calmer and a touch warmer.

You can take either the tram or number 30 bus to get to Nydalen.

Advertisement

Katten badestrand

Katten is a child-friendly swimming spot with small sandy beaches and diving boards. There is also a toilet, shower, picnic benches and a small drinks and snacks kiosk. Parking can be a bit tight here, so you may need to take the 87 or 83 buses to get there instead.

Steinbruvann badeplass

Previously a source of Oslo's drinking water, Steinbruvannet is located in an excellent area for hiking and biking outside of Oslo's city centre.

Steinbruvann is quite large, being 850 metres long and almost 200 metres wide. There are several benches and picnic areas, and also jetties to offer easy access in and out of the water.

You can take the metro to Grorud or busses 31, 66, 68, 79 to get there too. There's also plenty of parking if you want to load up the car for a full day trip to Steinbruvann.

Hauktjern

East of the city centre, Hauktjern is perhaps better known for being a climbing hotspot, but the lake makes an excellent place for a swim.

This will take longer to get to than others on the list, being a 40-minute drive from the city centre. And those who aren't on the roads in Norway will need to walk for around 50 minutes from Ulsrud Metro Station, so this is a spot for taking a day trip rather than a quick dip.