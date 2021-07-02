'Fellesferie': Everything you need to know about Norway’s collective holiday period

Advertisement

What is fellesferie?

Fellesferie is the collective leave period or general staff holiday period that many Norwegian companies have adopted, which takes place during July.

The origins of fellesferie date back to the interwar years, when employers and employees in the Norwegian metal smelting industry agreed on a collective holiday period of three weeks.

For the companies, it was more practical and profitable to let the workers all take holidays at the same time and close their operations down completely than it was to let workers take holidays at different times and disrupt production levels.

The scheme then made its way to other industries, and over time, it gradually became a tradition that has carried on into the modern day and has become about as Norwegian as Bunads and brown cheese.

What happens during fellesferie?

If you’ve not experienced the holiday period in Norway yet, it’ll feel like everything is coming to a grinding halt.

Many companies will shut down entirely or operate vastly reduced opening hours. As a result, big cities such as Oslo can feel a lot quieter as everyone flocks to the beaches, fjords and mountains - staying in their country retreats, or hyttes, If they aren't heading to Syden. Syden, is the Norwegian catch all term for warm Mediterranean countries.

Some essential services like banks will remain open but with vastly reduced opening hours. Gyms and shops will also have reduced opening hours and some restaurants and coffee shops will close for all or part of fellesferie.

It can be hard to get stuff done during fellesferie because, in case you haven’t noticed, when Norwegians are out of the office, they are out of the office.

This means that if you have any urgent business that needs doing, you best get it done before fellesferie because getting a reply to an email or getting somebody to take a call while they are on vacation in Norway can feel impossible.

When is fellesferie?

Fellesferie begins in July and lasts for three weeks until the beginning of August. The reason why it takes place in July is pretty simple. Kids are still on Sommerferie, or summer holiday, and the days are still long and warm.

Fellesferie represents the chance for Norwegians to make to most of any warm weather that comes their way, an opportunity they certainly don’t take for granted given the harsh winters in the Nordic country.

Is fellesferie legally enforceable?

In short, no. Fellesferie isn’t an official public holiday, nor can employers be legally forced to let staff take a holiday during fellesferie.

In contrast though, employers can make employees take holiday during fellesferie if the business stops operating wholly or party throughout this period.

However, under the Holiday Act, employees can demand to take up to three consecutive weeks off during the main holiday period - which is between June 1st and the last day of September.

This means that employees can still take an extended summer vacation that employers will have to grant. However, that doesn’t mean they have to give you vacation during fellesferie.

Another perk of the aforementioned Holiday Act, or Ferieloven, is that if you fall sick during your leave, you can request to have the time you were ill back as more holiday. You will need to provide your employers with a medical certificate, though.