Where in Norway will get the best weather over Easter?

Frazer Norwell
news@thelocal.no
easterforecastweather

Where in Norway will get the best weather over Easter?
Photo by Torbjorn Sandbakk on Unspla
Frazer Norwell
news@thelocal.no

Those in the south can expect lots of time in the sunshine over the long weekend, but things are looking a lot milder and damper in Northern Norway.

“It varies a bit, but it looks like the country is divided in two during the Easter weekend. Eastern Norway will get nice, partly cloudy weather. Western Norway may see some spring showers and clouds. Northern Norway will get the worst weather,” duty officer at the Meteorological Institute, Susanna Reuder told online news site Nettavisen.

In addition to the sunshine, large parts of southern Norway will also see temperatures of around 9C or 10C until Sunday. Perfect weather to enjoy a Kvikk Lunsj and an orange while taking a ski break.

However, from Monday the temperature will begin to drop.

“But from Monday it starts to drop a little bit. During the night it will start to be around zero degrees again. Then we are talking about more common spring temperatures,” Reuder said.

READ MORE: Skiing and Kvikk Lunsj: How Norwegians celebrate Easter (in normal times) 

Those spending their Easter holidays up in the mountains this year who are thinking of going home on Sunday night may be tempted to stay another few days with the possibility of fresh powder on the cards. Reuder is predicting that some parts of Norway could see up to 25 centimetres of snow on Sunday and Monday night.

“On Good Friday the snow line will recede in several places before rising up again.  There will be some precipitation such as snow on Sunday night, Monday night. At most it can be 20-25 centimetres during the Easter weekend in some places, mostly in Western Norway,” she said.  

