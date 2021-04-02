Where in Norway will get the best weather over Easter?

“It varies a bit, but it looks like the country is divided in two during the Easter weekend. Eastern Norway will get nice, partly cloudy weather. Western Norway may see some spring showers and clouds. Northern Norway will get the worst weather,” duty officer at the Meteorological Institute, Susanna Reuder told online news site Nettavisen.

In addition to the sunshine, large parts of southern Norway will also see temperatures of around 9C or 10C until Sunday. Perfect weather to enjoy a Kvikk Lunsj and an orange while taking a ski break.

Påskehelga byr på mange soltimer i Sør-Norge☀️ og for Nord-Norge sin del er det mildvær på vei, med tilhørende regn og høy snøgrense🌧️ PS: Vi vet at den øya der heter Island altså, og ikke Påskehelga. Men litt kunstneriske friheter må man kunne ta seg😇 pic.twitter.com/IuEeDAAR49 — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) March 31, 2021

However, from Monday the temperature will begin to drop.

“But from Monday it starts to drop a little bit. During the night it will start to be around zero degrees again. Then we are talking about more common spring temperatures,” Reuder said.

Those spending their Easter holidays up in the mountains this year who are thinking of going home on Sunday night may be tempted to stay another few days with the possibility of fresh powder on the cards. Reuder is predicting that some parts of Norway could see up to 25 centimetres of snow on Sunday and Monday night.

“On Good Friday the snow line will recede in several places before rising up again. There will be some precipitation such as snow on Sunday night, Monday night. At most it can be 20-25 centimetres during the Easter weekend in some places, mostly in Western Norway,” she said.