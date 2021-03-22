Police to question Norwegian prime minister over Covid-19 rule break

In a statement released on Monday police said they had “started questioning witnesses and are now conducting investigations to find out the circumstances surrounding possible violations.”

Police will also question the PM’s husband Sindre Finnes.

Per Morten Sending, prosecutor for the Buskerud area with the southeastern police district, told newspaper VG police considered it would be “relevant to have a chat with both Erna Solberg and Sondre Finnes”.

Solberg apologized on Friday after it emerged that during her 60th birthday trip to ski resort Geilo, in southern Norway, two private gatherings with more than 10 people present took place, in breach of restrictions in place at the time.

READ ALSO: These are Norway’s Covid-19 guidelines for the Easter holidays

Police launched an investigation into the two gatherings. Solberg was only present at one of the two.

“For the time being, it is too early to say anything about when we can conclude this investigation. We must conduct interviews to gain clarity on what has happened and whether this can be followed up with regard to local or national (coronavirus) regulations,” Sending said.

“It may also be relevant to question the prime minister and her husband,” Sending added.

Sending told broadcaster NRK that police expect to finish the investigations and questioning later this week.

If prosecuted, the prime minister is likely to face a fine, police told NRK on Friday.

“If they come to the conclusion that rules have been broken, we will of course make up for it. I’m prepared to pay fines if we’ve broken the rules,” Solberg told NRK.