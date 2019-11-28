Norwegian expression of the day: Smør på flesk

What does it mean?

Imagine you’re smearing a nice, thick layer of butter on top of a toast. Then on top of the butter goes a large, fatty piece of bacon.

This is smør på flesk, in its most literal sense.

Smør means butter, and flesk is an old way of saying bacon.

The closest English translation would potentially be ‘gilding the lily’, improving something that is already beautiful.

It's not a great translation, however, as smør på flesk can refer to anything, beautiful or not, good or bad. Mostly smør på flesk implies that something is ‘too much’ (of course some might disagree that buttering your bacon-toast qualifies an act of too much-ness).

So how do I use it?

Smør på flesk is oven used to say that someone is 'going over the top’, like when the expression is used to describe a written sentence.

If I write an essay stating that ‘the walking soldiers came by foot’, then you can definitely say that my sentence is smør på flesk.

‘I wanted to see it with my own eyes’ is another example. You couldn’t see it with anyone else’s eyes, could you? I certainly hope not. Smør på flesk!

In Norway, there is a beautiful island just next to Oslo you might be familiar with called Nesoddtangen. You can say that the whole island is smør på flesk, as ‘nes’, ‘odd’ and ‘tangen’ all mean the same thing: 'thin promontory jutting out into the sea'.

Avoid using it like this

If you’ve lived in Norway for a while, you’re probably familiarised yourself with the juleribbe, a pork-based traditional Christmas dish that takes hours to prepare. It's a big deal in Norway, a source of Christmas eve tears if after the careful preparation the crackling doesn’t turn out crispy enough.

Well, if you’ve tasted the ribbe, you might agree that as a culinary experience it is definitely smør på flesk. There’s just so much fat! Layers of it, causing a painful post-ribbe stomach ache if you go a bit overboard with your helpings.

Point is, even though the ribbe is undoubtedly smør på flesk, don’t say it is. Just drink your glass of akevitt, aquavit, politely. It's supposed to help burn some of the fat off.