Norwegian expression of the day: Smør på flesk

<div id="article-description"><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-b5a8eaa5-7fff-b4fc-71f0-0b25465f46e0"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">What does it mean?</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-b5a8eaa5-7fff-b4fc-71f0-0b25465f46e0"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Imagine you’re smearing a nice, thick layer of butter on top of a toast. Then on top of the butter goes a large, fatty piece of bacon.</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-b5a8eaa5-7fff-b4fc-71f0-0b25465f46e0"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">This is </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">smør på flesk</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">, in its most literal sense.</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-b5a8eaa5-7fff-b4fc-71f0-0b25465f46e0"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Smør</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;"> means butter, and </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">flesk </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">is an old way of saying bacon.</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-b5a8eaa5-7fff-b4fc-71f0-0b25465f46e0"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">The closest English translation would potentially be ‘gilding the lily’, i</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">mproving something that is already beautiful.</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-b5a8eaa5-7fff-b4fc-71f0-0b25465f46e0"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">It's not a great translation, however, as </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">smør på flesk</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;"> can refer to anything, beautiful or not, good or bad. M</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">ostly </span></span><span style="background-color: transparent; font-size: 9pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-family: Arial; font-style: italic; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">smør på flesk</span><span style="background-color: transparent; font-size: 9pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-family: Arial; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;"> </span><span style="background-color: transparent; font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;">implies that something is ‘too much’ (of course some might disagree that buttering your bacon-toast qualifies an act of too much-ness).</span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><strong>So how do I use it?</strong></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span style="background-color: transparent; font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Smør på flesk</span><span style="background-color: transparent; font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;"> is oven used to say that someone is 'going over the top’, like when the expression is used to describe a written sentence.</span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-b5a8eaa5-7fff-b4fc-71f0-0b25465f46e0"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">If I write an essay stating that ‘the walking soldiers came by foot’, then you can definitely say that my sentence is </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">smør på flesk.</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-b5a8eaa5-7fff-b4fc-71f0-0b25465f46e0"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">‘I wanted to see it with my own eyes’ is another example. You couldn’t see it with anyone else’s eyes, could you? I certainly hope not. </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Smør på flesk</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">!</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-6cee6e62-7fff-ca43-9b23-d1a85228e801"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">In Norway, there is a beautiful island just next to Oslo you might be familiar with called Nesoddtangen. You can say that the whole island is </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">smør på flesk,</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;"> as ‘nes’, ‘odd’ and ‘tangen’ all mean the same thing: 'thin promontory jutting out into the sea'.</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-6cee6e62-7fff-ca43-9b23-d1a85228e801"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Avoid using it like this</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-6cee6e62-7fff-ca43-9b23-d1a85228e801"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">If you’ve lived in Norway for a while, you’re probably familiarised yourself with the </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">juleribbe,</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;"> a pork-based traditional Christmas dish that takes hours to prepare. It's a big deal in Norway, a source of Christmas eve </span></span><span style="background-color: transparent; font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;">tears if after the careful preparation the crackling doesn’t turn out crispy enough.</span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-6cee6e62-7fff-ca43-9b23-d1a85228e801"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Well, if you’ve tasted the </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">ribbe</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">, you might agree that as a culinary experience it is definitely </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">smør på flesk.</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;"> There’s just so much fat! Layers of it, causing a painful post-</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">ribbe </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">stomach ache if you go a bit overboard with your helpings.</span></span></p><p dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:9pt;margin-bottom:9pt;"><span id="docs-internal-guid-6cee6e62-7fff-ca43-9b23-d1a85228e801"><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Point is, even though the </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">ribbe </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">is undoubtedly </span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-style: italic; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">smør på flesk,</span><span style="font-size: 9pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;"> don’t say it is. Just drink your glass of <i>akevitt, </i>aquavit, politely. It's supposed to help burn some of the fat off.</span></span></p></div>