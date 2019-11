Eva Kristin Hansen, a Labour representative on parliament’s Standing Committee on Scrutiny and Constitutional Affairs, will present next Tuesday a complete proposal on whom she believes should be convened for the January 9th hearing at the parliamentary committee.

“It is natural to base the hearing on the period going back to 2012 and summon former ministers, especially those responsible for NAV. I also think it would be natural to call in the prime minister,” Hansen told news agency NTB.

Norway's Labour and Welfare Administration, NAV, is embroiled in an ongoing controversy after it incorrectly interpreted EU rules on certain types of social security, resulting in people being wrongly convicted of benefit fraud.

When the Nav scandal originally came to light, at least 48 people were reported to have been wrongly convicted of benefit fraud after receiving Norwegian social security assistance in other EEA countries, but the number was expected to increase.

“This is a scandal that encompasses several ministries including Justice and Labour. It would therefore be natural for the prime minister to come and answer questions at parliament as well,” Hansen said.

Meanwhile, the control committee will following Tuesday's meeting send new written questions to Solberg, as well as to Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Anniken Hauglie, NTB writes.