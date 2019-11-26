Norwegian expression of the day: Helt på bærtur!

<p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>If you have lived in Norway for a while, you’re probably familiar with the concept of <i>bærtur</i>, or berry picking, a popular activity that involves strapping on plastic boots and hitting the forests to look for berries.</p><p>But the expression <i>helt på bærtur</i> has little to do with the actual <i>bærtur</i>. <i>Helt på bærtu</i>r is used to describe someone who does not know what they’re talking about or is lost (either literally or in a conversation).</p><p>For instance, if I say that Erna Solberg is the President of Norway you might exclaim: <i>Er du helt på bærtur, eller?</i> ('have you completely lost it?'), given that Solberg is not President, but Prime Minister.</p><p>Or let’s say we’re on a real <i>bærtur</i>, actually out picking berries in the forest, and I’ve read the map wrong for a good hour, meaning the closest <i>T-bane</i> (metro station) is now really far away, you could say <i>herregud, vi er helt på bærtur, jo</i> - ('oh my goodness, we’re really far off').</p><p><strong>Avoid using it like this</strong></p><p>I would advise you to avoid using it twice in the same sentence, like <a href="https://www.abcnyheter.no/nyheter/norge/2019/08/26/195605049/randi-var-pa-baertur-og-fant-en-drone-som-var-helt-pa-baertur" target="_blank">ABC news</a> does here:</p><p><i>Randi var på bærtur og fant en drone som var helt på bærtur:</i> 'While berry picking, Randi found a drone that was completely lost'.</p><p>It's not a great combination: most Norwegians would use the expression just once. Otherwise it would be <i>smør på flesk, </i>another great Norwegian expression that we'll deal with next time.</p><p>But if you did use it twice, I could say<i> nå</i><i> synes jeg </i><i>er du p</i><i>å en spr</i><i>å</i><i>klig</i><i> </i><i>bærtur her:</i> 'I think you're pretty off language-wise here, buddy'.</p>