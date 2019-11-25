The world’s largest gingerbread town can be found in Norway

<p>Located at former swimming baths Sentralbadet, the annual attraction this year has contributions from Germany, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Italy.</p><p>Schools, kindergartens and businesses in Norway also contribute regularly to the gingerbread buildings and other models included in the seasonal attraction, which has been a part of Bergen’s Christmas festivities since 1991.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574690189_000-1md38v.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 419px;" /><i>Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Organizers <a href="https://www.nrk.no/hordaland/apning-av-pepperkakebyen--1.14784870">have said</a> that this year’s version of the gingerbread city has around 2,000 buildings, which is close to its biggest-ever size.</p><p>Profits from the tasty festive attraction go towards children’s’ charities including Save the Children, SOS Children’s Villages and Children at Risk Foundation.</p><p>You can find more about admission and opening times over the Christmas season via the Visit Bergen <a href="https://en.visitbergen.com/whats-on/gingerbread-town-pepperkakebyen-p895763">website</a>.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20191121/these-are-norways-deadlines-for-posting-international-mail-in-time-for-christmas">These are Norway's deadlines for sending international mail in time for Christmas</a></strong></p>