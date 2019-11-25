The world’s largest gingerbread town can be found in Norway

Located at former swimming baths Sentralbadet, the annual attraction this year has contributions from Germany, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Schools, kindergartens and businesses in Norway also contribute regularly to the gingerbread buildings and other models included in the seasonal attraction, which has been a part of Bergen’s Christmas festivities since 1991.



Photo: AFP

Organizers have said that this year’s version of the gingerbread city has around 2,000 buildings, which is close to its biggest-ever size.

Profits from the tasty festive attraction go towards children’s’ charities including Save the Children, SOS Children’s Villages and Children at Risk Foundation.

You can find more about admission and opening times over the Christmas season via the Visit Bergen website.

READ ALSO: These are Norway's deadlines for sending international mail in time for Christmas