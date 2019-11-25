Norway's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

The world’s largest gingerbread town can be found in Norway

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
25 November 2019
14:55 CET+01:00
christmasbergen

Share this article

The world’s largest gingerbread town can be found in Norway
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
25 November 2019
14:55 CET+01:00
The world's biggest gingerbread city, complete with houses, trains, cars and ships made from the tasty baked good, is currently open to visitors in Norwegian city Bergen.

Located at former swimming baths Sentralbadet, the annual attraction this year has contributions from Germany, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Schools, kindergartens and businesses in Norway also contribute regularly to the gingerbread buildings and other models included in the seasonal attraction, which has been a part of Bergen’s Christmas festivities since 1991.


Photo: AFP

Organizers have said that this year’s version of the gingerbread city has around 2,000 buildings, which is close to its biggest-ever size.

Profits from the tasty festive attraction go towards children’s’ charities including Save the Children, SOS Children’s Villages and Children at Risk Foundation.

You can find more about admission and opening times over the Christmas season via the Visit Bergen website.

READ ALSO: These are Norway's deadlines for sending international mail in time for Christmas

christmasbergen
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 1,000-year-old ship found underneath ground on Norwegian island
  2. Norwegian adventurer struggles as climate change thins Arctic ice
  3. Tell us: How do you find the standard of care at Norwegian hospitals?
  4. Danish architect designs flagship Norwegian whale centre

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 1,000-year-old ship found underneath ground on Norwegian island
  2. Norwegian adventurer struggles as climate change thins Arctic ice
  3. Tell us: How do you find the standard of care at Norwegian hospitals?
  4. Danish architect designs flagship Norwegian whale centre

Noticeboard

View all notices
Post a new notice