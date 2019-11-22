Norway arrests two teenagers in kidnapping case

Several Norwegian media reported the arrests on Friday morning, including VG, which writes that four boys under the age of 18 were the target of the kidnapping.

“Due to consideration of the ongoing investigation, I do not want to say anything more at this time,” Oslo Police prosecutor Ingrid Hærem district told VG.

The two accused boys are scheduled to be remanded in custody at Oslo District Court on Friday afternoon.

The accused 18-year-old also faces charges in another criminal case scheduled for trial at Oslo District Court on Tuesday next week, according to VG’s report.

In that case, the suspect is accused of assaulting another boy, who was tied to a post. The boy was hit in the face and body with blunt instruments by the 18-year-old and others, according to the charge sheet.

The 18-year-old is also suspected of violence against the same person the day prior to this incident, at Oslo Metro’s Linderud Station.

The 16-year-old’s defence lawyer Hilde Ims declined to comment on how her client will respond to the charges.

“It will possibly be made clear at the hearing later today. Some of the documents have been received subject to confidentiality, so I don’t want to comment further on the matter. Oslo District Court must now decide whether there are grounds to remand in custody,” Ims told NRK.

