Norway arrests two teenagers in kidnapping case

<p>Several Norwegian media reported the arrests on Friday morning, including <a href="https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/kJPJw6/to-unge-gutter-siktet-for-kidnapping-i-oslo?utm_source=vgfront&utm_content=row-1" target="_blank">VG</a>, which writes that four boys under the age of 18 were the target of the kidnapping.</p><p>"Due to consideration of the ongoing investigation, I do not want to say anything more at this time," Oslo Police prosecutor Ingrid Hærem district told VG.</p><p>The two accused boys are scheduled to be remanded in custody at Oslo District Court on Friday afternoon.</p><p>The accused 18-year-old also faces charges in another criminal case scheduled for trial at Oslo District Court on Tuesday next week, according to VG's report.</p><p>In that case, the suspect is accused of assaulting another boy, who was tied to a post. The boy was hit in the face and body with blunt instruments by the 18-year-old and others, according to the charge sheet.</p><p>The 18-year-old is also suspected of violence against the same person the day prior to this incident, at Oslo Metro's Linderud Station.</p><p>The 16-year-old's defence lawyer Hilde Ims declined to comment on how her client will respond to the charges.</p><p>"It will possibly be made clear at the hearing later today. Some of the documents have been received subject to confidentiality, so I don't want to comment further on the matter. Oslo District Court must now decide whether there are grounds to remand in custody," Ims told <a href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/tenaringer-siktet-for-kidnapping-i-oslo-1.14791792">NRK</a>.</p>