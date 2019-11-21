Norway's news in English

These are Norway’s deadlines for sending international mail in time for Christmas

21 November 2019
These are Norway’s deadlines for sending international mail in time for Christmas
Photo: nirutdps/Depositphotos
21 November 2019
The Norwegian postal service Posten Norge has advised customers to send Christmas cards, letters and parcels in plenty of time if they want to be sure that shipments will arrive before Christmas Eve.

Delivery time from Norway to other countries is usually two to six days for mail within Europe and four to eight days for the rest of the world.

But Posten has posted on its website special Christmas deadlines for sending letters and packages, which it says should be followed to ensure on-time delivery for Christmas.

The deadlines have been set out in collaboration with other countries' postal services.

Parcels going to Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland should be sent before December 13th, while letters and small packages to those countries should be sent by December 15th.

For other countries in Europe, the deadline for letters and small packages is December 13th.

If you are sending any Christmas cards or small packages to the US or Canada, make sure they are in the post by December 11th.

For the rest of the world, letters and small packages should be sent by December 4th at the latest, if you want to make sure they arrive at their destinations before Santa’s sleigh departs. If you are sending larger post, Posten Norge has published a country-by-country list of postal deadlines for sending parcels abroad.

For post within Norway, no special deadlines apply, but Posten has advised customers to allow a little extra time to account for the seasonal rush.

