Norway ambulance hijacker charged with attempted murder

20 November 2019
17:49 CET+01:00
Norway ambulance hijacker charged with attempted murder
Photo: AFP
20 November 2019
Police suspect a man who hijacked an ambulance in Oslo in October of five counts of attempted murder resulting from reckless driving.

The police charges were reported by newspaper VG on Wednesday.

"He is charged with attempted murder with regard to an elderly married couple and a mother with a pram with twins," Oslo Police District Attorney Kari Kirkhorn told the newspaper.

The 32-year-old man, who was charged as a result of the October ambulance hijacking, has agreed to extend his preliminary detention by four weeks, Dagbladet reports.

He will be remanded in custody again on Thursday after four weeks’ initial imprisonment following the incident last month.

He faces charges of attempted murder, possession of weapons and possession of narcotics.

He denies being guilty of attempted murder and is yet to decide on remaining charges, his defence lawyer Øyvind Bergøy Pedersen told Dagbladet.

A 25-year-old woman also charged in connection with the ambulance hijacking appeared in court on Wednesday, where her own detention was extended. She faces multiple charges.

READ ALSO: Norway ambulance hijacker 'common criminal', not motivated by terror

