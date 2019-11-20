Norway ambulance hijacker charged with attempted murder

<p>The police charges were reported by newspaper <a href="https://direkte.vg.no/nyhetsdognet/videos/188167" target="_blank">VG</a> on Wednesday.</p><p>"He is charged with attempted murder with regard to an elderly married couple and a mother with a pram with twins," Oslo Police District Attorney Kari Kirkhorn told the newspaper.</p><p>The 32-year-old man, who was charged as a result of the October ambulance hijacking, has agreed to extend his preliminary detention by four weeks, <a href="https://www.dagbladet.no/studio/nyhetsstudio/5?post=22123">Dagbladet</a> reports.</p><p>He will be remanded in custody again on Thursday after four weeks’ initial imprisonment following the incident last month.</p><p>He faces charges of attempted murder, possession of weapons and possession of narcotics.</p><p>He denies being guilty of attempted murder and is yet to decide on remaining charges, his defence lawyer Øyvind Bergøy Pedersen told Dagbladet.</p><p>A 25-year-old woman also charged in connection with the ambulance hijacking appeared in court on Wednesday, where her own detention was extended. She faces multiple charges.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20191024/norway-ambulance-hijacker-common-criminal-not-motivated-by-terror">Norway ambulance hijacker 'common criminal', not motivated by terror</a></strong></p>