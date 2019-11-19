Norway’s sugar consumption is rushing downwards

<p>The country’s annual sugar consumption per person been reduced by 19 kilograms over the last eighteen years, NRK <a href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/sukkerforbruket-stuper-i-norge-1.14786896" target="_blank">reports</a>.</p><p>Health authorities in the Scandinavian country have welcomes the historically low levels of Norwegian sugar consumption.</p><p>The Norwegian Directorate of Health (Helsedirektoratet) presented on Tuesday an overview of dietary trends in the country, providing a barometer of the healthiness of Norwegians’ eating habits.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20191118/the-norwegian-habits-that-are-just-impossible-to-shake-off">The Norwegian habits that are just impossible to shake off</a></strong></p><p>“We are not yet down to the recommended intake, but we have actually already reached the target for sugar reduction (by 2021) set out in the Norwegian National Action Plan for a Healthier Diet,” Linda Granlund, division director for public health with the Directorate of Health, said to NRK.</p><p>The report presented on Tuesday states that the average yearly consumption of sugar in Norway decreased from 43 to 24 kilos per person between 2000 and 2018.</p><p>The last ten years have seen sugar consumption fall by 27 percent, according to NRK’s report.</p><p>Health authorities said these are important trends in the context of long-term health in Norway.</p><p>The report, <i>Utviklingen av Norsk kosthold 2019</i> (‘The Development of the Norwegian Diet 2019’), is the Directorate of Health's annual report on diet and food supply in Norway.</p><p>Amongst other trends, the report states that chocolate consumption in Norway fell from 14 to 12.4 kilograms per person from 2017 to 2018,.</p><p>That compares with sales of chocolate and confectionery having increased from around 5 kilograms to around 12 kilograms per person per year from 1960 to 1990, and a further increase to around 15 kilograms in 2008, according to production, import and export figures from Statistics Norway.</p><p>Border shopping is not included in these statistics, the report notes.</p><p>Meanwhile, turnover from soft drinks and mineral water sales has more than doubled since the 1950s.</p><p>The consumption of sugary sodas appears to have peaked in 1997 at 93 litres per person.</p><p>But the total consumption of sugary soft drinks has dropped sharply in the last four years, from 59 to 47 litres per person, according to the report.</p>