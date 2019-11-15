Why a rune-bearing rock appeared overnight in Norwegian town

A hint for passers-by as to the purpose of the stone was easy to discern below the runes, however.

A Netflix logo and a message to the ‘oddingene’ (the people inhabiting Odda) reveal the date for the premiere of the streaming giant’s Norse mythology-inspired series Ragnarok, which is scheduled for release next year.



Several episodes of the show were filmed in Odda during the past year.

“It is correct that it is us who put it there. With all the goodwill we have received from the local community during the recordings, we wanted this to be the first place in the world to receive the news of when the series is to be released,” a spokesperson for Netflix’ Norwegian press service told local newspaper Hardanger Folkeblad, which originally reported the stone.



The local community in Odda has offered considerable assistance during filming of the show, according to Netflix.

Several well-known Norwegian actors are listed amongst the cast, including Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson and Bjørn Sundquist.

The series, which consists of six episodes, is Netflix’ second international television series in Norwegian.

Portraying the fictional village of Edda, the official launch date – as inscribed on the Odda runestone – is January 31st 2020.

The exact transcription of the runes reads: Ragnarok is coming January 31st 2020.

The series will be available in every country in which has Netflix as a service, giving as many as 158 million subscribers from 190 countries the chance to see the nature and sights of the Hardanger region.

Ragnarok is described by Netflix as a “Norse drama built on Norse mythology with a new and exciting twist.”



Odda’s mayor Roald Aga Haug said he was pleased to receive the heavy stone as a thank you to the municipality and the town for their contributions with the production.

“The feedback from the production company is that they are excited for the collaboration we’ve had. We’re just trying to be of good hospitality,” Haug said.

Hardanger Folkeblad reports that the plan was initially to leave the stone in place for a couple of days, but it is now expected to stay in place until the series premiere next year.

READ ALSO: Norwegian Game of Thrones actor to make 'True Viking' reality show