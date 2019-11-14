Lynx takes a rest on Norwegian family’s front drive

<p>The rare wildlife sighting was originally reported by broadcaster <a href="https://www.nrk.no/trondelag/familie-i-trondelag-fikk-besok-av-gaupe-pa-gardsplassen-1.14775745" target="_blank">NRK</a>, which writes that 19-year-old Eirin Fjelle Tangvik managed to film the animal outside her home on Friday last week.</p><p>A medium-sized wild cat, the Eurasian lynx is the only wild cat native to Norway.</p><p>Although more common in far northern pine forest areas in Eurasia, smaller fragmented populations can be found in more southern regions, such as central county Trøndelag.</p><p>The nocturnal predator is rarely observed in the open, however.</p><p>“It was half past four in the afternoon and I was about to leave for work. Then I saw a large animal sitting at the bottom of our driveway. At first, I couldn’t figure out what it was and wondered whether it was a cat,” Tangvik said to NRK.</p><p>“It sat quietly watching the cars passing by. After a while it looked a bit frightened, and it started to walk up the road by our house. On the way into the garden it rubbed against a house corner, then it disappeared into the forest,” she continued.</p><p>The experience was more exciting than scary for the young observer, although she was concerned about the lynx attacking the family cat, according to NRK’s report.</p><p>Sightings of lynxes in residential areas are more common than many may think, wildlife researcher Jenny Mattisson of the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research told NRK.</p><p>“Often, it can be a case of young animals who are on the move to find their own habitat. Their journeys can pass places like this,” Mattisson said.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20160715/lynx-numbers-lowest-in-twelve-years">Norway lynx numbers 'lowest in twelve years'</a></strong></p>