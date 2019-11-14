Delayed Oslo Public Library gets March 2020 opening date

<p>The new library in the Bjørvika neighbourhood will open on March 28, news wire NTB reports.</p><p>Two million visitors are expected annually when the 19,600-square-foot building opens at the end of a building process that has lasted over ten years.</p><p>Officially named Deichman Library, Oslo Public Library is the municipal public library serving the city and is one of Norway’s oldest libraries.</p><p>The new premises have been listed on the Norwegian public libraries’ <a href="https://deichman.no/bibliotekene" target="_blank">website</a> as Deichman Bjørvika.</p><p>The Deichman institution runs 23 libraries around Oslo.</p><p>The old Oslo Public Library, which has been at Hammersborg since 1933, will be closed and its books moved to the new site at Bjørvika in time for opening.</p><p>The facilities were initially scheduled for opening in 2016, but major water leaks during construction delayed the process.</p><p>That has also resulted in construction costs increasing by half a billion kroner. The new library has cost a total of 2.5 billion kroner.</p><p>“We have been waiting a long time for this. We have wanted new premises for 30 years and this building has been planned for 10 years,” Oslo Public Library Director Knut Skansen told media including <a href="https://www.nrk.no/ostlandssendingen/deichman-apner-28.-mars-2020-1.14781828">NRK</a> on Thursday.</p><p>“This will be something completely different from a traditional library. We are particularly focusing on the digital,” Skansen added.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20170628/in-a-norwegian-wood-a-22nd-century-library-grows">In a Norwegian wood, a 22nd century library grows </a></strong></p>