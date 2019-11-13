Here’s how you can choose Oslo City Hall's Christmas chimes

<p>Oslo City Hall’s bell tower, which is located in its eastern tower, is well-known to most people in the Norwegian capital.</p><p>The bell tower consists of a total of 49 bells which each year play seasonal music chosen by the city itself.</p><p>“We have organized this competition for several years now, and we receive many great suggestions every year. We hope for a good response this year as well,” Marit Jensen, a City Hall administrator, told <a href="https://vartoslo.no/har-du-en-favorittlat-du-vil-hore-pa-oslo-radhus-sitt-klokkespill-i-julen-da-ma-du-lese-her/" target="_blank">Vårt Oslo</a>.</p><p>“It is incredibly nice to be able to welcome the winner and take them up to enjoy this great view and the instrument. It is a unique experience for the winner to hear ‘their’ melody played by the chimes,” Jensen added.</p><p>Nominations can be sent to Oslo City Hall by <a href="mailto:postmottak@rft.oslo.kommune.no">email</a> until November 25th.</p><p>The winner will receive an invitation for two people to see the bell tower to see the view, the chimes and to hear their tune played live, Vårt Oslo writes.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20161223/norways-ten-weirdest-christmas-traditions">Norway's ten weirdest Christmas traditions</a></strong></p>