Here’s how you can choose Oslo City Hall's Christmas chimes

Oslo City Hall’s bell tower, which is located in its eastern tower, is well-known to most people in the Norwegian capital.

The bell tower consists of a total of 49 bells which each year play seasonal music chosen by the city itself.

“We have organized this competition for several years now, and we receive many great suggestions every year. We hope for a good response this year as well,” Marit Jensen, a City Hall administrator, told Vårt Oslo.

“It is incredibly nice to be able to welcome the winner and take them up to enjoy this great view and the instrument. It is a unique experience for the winner to hear ‘their’ melody played by the chimes,” Jensen added.

Nominations can be sent to Oslo City Hall by email until November 25th.

The winner will receive an invitation for two people to see the bell tower to see the view, the chimes and to hear their tune played live, Vårt Oslo writes.

