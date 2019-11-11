Norway's news in English

Traffic and flight delays in eastern Norway after snowy start to week

11 November 2019
11:59 CET+01:00
Illustration file photo. AFP
11 November 2019
11:59 CET+01:00
Traffic in eastern Norway is feeling the effects of heavy snowfall on Monday morning.

The snow has resulted in difficult driving conditions with several accidents confirmed by police, media including NRK and Aftenposten report.

Snowfall is also affecting air travel at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport, with some delays to departures confirmed.

“There will be delays due to the clearing of runways and de-icing of aircraft,” the airport’s operator Avinor said to NRK via communications officer Nora Prestaasen.

Around half of departures were delayed but between 30 minutes and 1 hour on Monday morning. Passengers are nevertheless advised to arrive at the airport on schedule, Prestaasen said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Det kom litt snø ❄️❄️❄️ #avising #vinterinorge

A post shared by Brita Erlandsen (@britaerlandsen) on

Traffic incidents include an overturned bus in Sørum Municipality in Akershus, while a woman was run over by a minibus which lost control in bad weather in Ullensaker, also in Akershus.

The woman, who was described by a police officer to NRK as “conscious after the accident”, was taken to hospital. The seriousness of her condition is not known at the time of writing.

The E6 motorway in the Oslo and Akershus areas was partly covered by snow, with police advising motorists to avoid non-essential journeys and busy sections if possible, while also urging patience if queuing occurs.

“Leave your car at home if you have not switched to winter tyres, adjust your speed and keep a good distance,” Oslo Police office Line Skott told NRK.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute issued weather warnings on Sunday for the Agder, Telemark, Vestfold, Østfold, Oslo, Akershus and Buskerud counties.

City traffic in Oslo was also affected by the weather, with snow from midnight on Sunday slowing things down by Monday morning.

“There are a good deal of delays to (city) bus services now,” Oslo bus operator Ruter’s press officer Knut-Martin Løken told NRK.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Vegvesen, NPRA) also advised care on the roads on Monday.

“It has snowed heavily in our region during the early hours, so roads must be gritted,” the authority’s East Norway section tweeted.

“There may therefore be queuing, including at unexpected location. Allow plenty of time for journeys and drive in accordance with conditions,” the tweet also read.

Updated traffic information can be found on the NPRA website.

READ ALSO: 'Try to embrace it': Your advice on Norway's long winter nights

