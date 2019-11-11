Traffic and flight delays in eastern Norway after snowy start to week

Illustration file photo. AFP

Traffic in eastern Norway is feeling the effects of heavy snowfall on Monday morning.

The snow has resulted in difficult driving conditions with several accidents confirmed by police, media including NRK and Aftenposten report.

Snowfall is also affecting air travel at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport, with some delays to departures confirmed.

“There will be delays due to the clearing of runways and de-icing of aircraft,” the airport’s operator Avinor said to NRK via communications officer Nora Prestaasen.

Around half of departures were delayed but between 30 minutes and 1 hour on Monday morning. Passengers are nevertheless advised to arrive at the airport on schedule, Prestaasen said.

Traffic incidents include an overturned bus in Sørum Municipality in Akershus, while a woman was run over by a minibus which lost control in bad weather in Ullensaker, also in Akershus.

The woman, who was described by a police officer to NRK as “conscious after the accident”, was taken to hospital. The seriousness of her condition is not known at the time of writing.

The E6 motorway in the Oslo and Akershus areas was partly covered by snow, with police advising motorists to avoid non-essential journeys and busy sections if possible, while also urging patience if queuing occurs.

Tett trafikk i området, begge retninger. Flere vogntog står fast og kommer seg ikke frem uten hjelp. Politi og bilberger jobber med dette, men det vil ta tid. Oppfordring: Sjekk at du har gode dekk, unngå de kjente strekningene for kø, og vær tålmodig. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) November 11, 2019

“Leave your car at home if you have not switched to winter tyres, adjust your speed and keep a good distance,” Oslo Police office Line Skott told NRK.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute issued weather warnings on Sunday for the Agder, Telemark, Vestfold, Østfold, Oslo, Akershus and Buskerud counties.

City traffic in Oslo was also affected by the weather, with snow from midnight on Sunday slowing things down by Monday morning.

“There are a good deal of delays to (city) bus services now,” Oslo bus operator Ruter’s press officer Knut-Martin Løken told NRK.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Vegvesen, NPRA) also advised care on the roads on Monday.

“It has snowed heavily in our region during the early hours, so roads must be gritted,” the authority’s East Norway section tweeted.

#Østlandet. Det snør tett i området vårt i morgentimene. Dette medfører at veiene må brøytes. Dette gjøres i lavere hastighet enn fartsgrensen på stedet. Som en følge av dette vil det bli kø også på uvante plasser. Beregn god tid til transport og kjøring og kjør etter forholdene. — Vegtrafikksentr. øst (@VTSost) November 11, 2019

“There may therefore be queuing, including at unexpected location. Allow plenty of time for journeys and drive in accordance with conditions,” the tweet also read.

Updated traffic information can be found on the NPRA website.

