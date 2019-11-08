This Norwegian stamp is the most beautiful in the world

The prize-winning Norwegian stamp. Photo: Posten Norge / Viggo Ree / arrangement Enzo Finger

A Norwegian postage stamp depicting a snowy owl has been named the world’s most beautiful design of 2018.

Designed by artist Viggo Ree, the 21-krone stamp was awarded the honour in Madrid last week.

A jury consisting of around 40 internationally qualified philatelists evaluated stamps from all over the world in different classes.

The Norwegian snowy owl stamp came out on top in the prestigious Nexofil competition, organized by the stamp magazine El Eco in Spain.

“It was surprising to receive the message (about the award). This is the first time Norway has won the first prize in this category,” Ree told newspaper VG.

Although Norway has enjoyed international recognition for its stamps in the past, this is the first time the country has topped a world list.

“It is very nice that our stamps achieve good results internationally and clear proof of the high quality of Norwegian stamps,” Posten Norge CEO Tone Wille said in a press statement.

300 people from post and philately organizations worldwide were present at the Madrid awards.

The snowy owl depicted on the stamp comes from a watercolour painted by Ree several years ago. The stamp was released in April last year as part of a three-part series depicting birds.

“The picture was commissioned by a man who wanted to give it to his wife as an anniversary present. It is now hanging on the in a home in Son. But I have reproduction rights to the picture until 70 years after my death,” Ree told VG.

The artist’s work has appeared on 23 different Norwegian stamps to date.

