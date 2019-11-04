Norway place use pepper spray to arrest man who broke through airport boarding gate

Police used pepper spray to bring a man under control after he broke through a boarding gate and onto an aircraft at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport on Monday.

The man was able to break through the gate and board an Air Baltic plane destined for Riga before intimidating passengers and staff, VG reports.

“We received an alert at 8:30am of a drunk man pushing staff and breaking through a door to the (departure) gate. He got onto a plane to Riga,” operation leader Ronny Samuelsen of the East police district told VG.

The episode was also confirmed by police on Twitter.

The man “pushed through the gate and out onto the taxiway,” the police tweet read.

He would not leave the aircraft when police arrived, after which pepper spray was deployed.

“Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft and transported back to the terminal,” a follow-up tweet elaborated.

The aircraft was subsequently aired to remove residual pepper spray, according to VG’s report.

The man was initially taken for medical attention at the airport. No information regarding his nationality has been released.

