Have your say: How do you cope with Norway's long winter nights?

Our poll revealed that around half of our readers don't mind the long nights and short days throughout winter in Norway, so share your tips with readers for how to cope.

In a poll which we posted on Facebook, 44 percent of you (at the time of writing) said you didn't mind the darker months of the year after the clocks go back.

The Twitter version of the poll returned a majority of 57 percent not worried by the long nights ahead.

With clocks having gone forward in Norway last weekend, winter time is here. That means shorter days -- in some parts of the country, very short indeed.

But we must admit the poll results surprised us. We were expected most people to favour the lighter evenings at other times of the year.

That got us interested. Do you not notice the long winter nights or have you developed strategies to cope since moving to Norway?

For those that are affected by the longer nights, what do you find most difficult?

Please take a look at our short survey below (underneath the two polls) and let us know your tips. We'll share the best responses in an upcoming article.

