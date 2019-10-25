HAVE YOUR SAY: Does life in Norway become miserable after the clocks go back?

This weekend sees the clocks go back in Norway, but does that mean life gets worse?

That means the days will be much shorter -- in some parts of the country, very short indeed.

We'd like to know what you think of the long nights. Please vote in our poll and, if you like, elaborate by answering the questions below.

We'll share the best responses and tips in an article.

Thank you for your responses.

DAILY POLL: Does life in Norway become miserable after the clocks go back? Let us know what you think. #lifeinnorway #norway #polarnight — The Local Norway (@TheLocalNorway) October 25, 2019

Loading…

READ ALSO: Permanent summer time? EU parliament votes to end changing of clocks