HAVE YOUR SAY: Does life in Norway become miserable after the clocks go back?

25 October 2019
HAVE YOUR SAY: Does life in Norway become miserable after the clocks go back?
Photo: milosluz/Depositphotos
This weekend sees the clocks go back in Norway, but does that mean life gets worse?

That means the days will be much shorter -- in some parts of the country, very short indeed.

We'd like to know what you think of the long nights. Please vote in our poll and, if you like, elaborate by answering the questions below.

We'll share the best responses and tips in an article.

Thank you for your responses.

