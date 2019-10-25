Norway's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

European cities to take tips from Oslo on cutting out plastic

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
25 October 2019
12:19 CEST+02:00
osloclimateenvironmentplastic

Share this article

European cities to take tips from Oslo on cutting out plastic
File photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
25 October 2019
12:19 CEST+02:00
Norwegian capital Oslo, considered a world leader for reducing plastics waste, is hosting a conference on pollution attended by representatives from 50 European cities.

The 50 cities will learn about environmental initiatives tested in Oslo and sign a joint commitment to reduce pollution through plastics waste, media including Dagsavisen report.

Lan Marie Berg, of Oslo’s city environmental council, opened the Eurocities Environment Forum with representatives present from 50 cities across the continent.

Oslo is one of 19 international cities to have signed up to an agreement which obliges the cities to reduce plastic pollution and unnecessary use of disposable plastics.

Other cities to have signed that agreement include Milan, Porto, Copenhagen and Florence. These cities will pass on knowledge of the work they are doing during the three-day conference.

“Oslo is showing the way and has approved a plan of action against plastic pollution. We will be the first municipality in Norway to not use any single-use plastics,” Berg told Dagsavisen.

“I think it’s excellent that so many European cities want to take an active approach like we have in Oslo, even though many national authorities are yet to get this far,” she added.

Cities that sign the declaration at the end of the conference will be committing to developing plans of action to be completed with two years. These will introduce environmental alternatives to plastics and phase out unnecessary single-use plastics, as well as establish separate systems for plastic waste management.

“Oslo Municipality spends 27 billion kroner every year on goods and services. We must use our purchasing power to help the market for environmentally-friendly alternatives to plastic and to use products with more recycled plastic. When a large number of European cities work together for a common cause, we can change the market,” Berg said.

The city councillor has previously called for Oslo to implement standards for ‘plastic-free’ events, which would see the city regulate the use of public space and give subsidies to festivals and other activities based on reduced plastics use.

READ ALSO: World cities follow Oslo's example with 'budget' approach to emissions

osloclimateenvironmentplastic
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. UPDATED: Norwegian police arrest gunman after stolen Oslo ambulance driven into pedestrians
  2. What we know so far about the Oslo ambulance hijack
  3. Oslo nightlife: What is behind the recent spate of violence?
  4. Norwegian police in 'actions' after ambulance hijack as suspects await questioning
  5. How Norway can change your eating and drinking habits

Latest headlines

Popular articles

  1. UPDATED: Norwegian police arrest gunman after stolen Oslo ambulance driven into pedestrians
  2. What we know so far about the Oslo ambulance hijack
  3. Oslo nightlife: What is behind the recent spate of violence?
  4. Norwegian police in 'actions' after ambulance hijack as suspects await questioning
  5. How Norway can change your eating and drinking habits

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/10
Accommodation urgently required
29/07
Family Tree Grung
View all notices
Post a new notice