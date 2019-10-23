Police attend Norwegian marriage proposal after neighbour mistakes it for a fight

A patrol car was dispatched to respond to the suspected fight, but officers found a rather more pleasant situation on arrival
A concerned neighbour contacted police at 1:17am and then let police into the building.
“The neighbour raised an alarm over what sounded like a loud fight coming from the apartment,” Oslo senior police officer Line Skott told VG.
“The neighbour also said she heard a woman scream and some thumping on the floor by a man,” Skott continued.
The patrol was let into the apartment by the happy couple.
“When the door was opened, the patrol was quite surprised to find a proposal had taken place. That’s why there was a lively atmosphere,” Skott explained.
In a tweet, Oslo Police wrote it had responded to reports of “loud arguing and a woman screaming”.
“It turned out to be a proposal. No arguing, just celebrations. The answer was yes!”, police wrote.
