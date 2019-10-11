Armed Norwegian police respond to school shooting threat

Armed police responded after a school student in the town of Aksim in Østfold county threatened to carry out a shooting.

Police have arrested a boy of minor age over the incident, news agency NTB reports.

Operation leader Ole Juelsen told NRK that police responded after a threat was made online by a student at the school.

The operation, which took place on Friday morning, resulted in the boy’s arrest.

Police District Øst (East) tweeted that the threat of a “possible school shooting” had been made by a minor at the school.

There was no actual danger to life or safety, however, police stressed, adding that the arrest took place calmly.

#Askim Øst politidistrikt har i dag kl 10:18, forbindelse med trussel om en mulig skoleskyting, pågrepet en mindreårig gutt ved Askim ungdomsskole. Trusselen ble fremsatt på sosiale medier. Det var aldri fare for liv eller helse og pågripelsen gikk rolig for seg. — Politiet i Øst (@politietost) October 11, 2019

“Child Welfare Services (Barnevernet) has been informed as standard procedure. Due to the boy’s young age and for further investigation… no more information will be given until next week,” a police district statement read.