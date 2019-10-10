Norwegian Game of Thrones actor to make 'True Viking' reality show

Gry Molvær Hivju and Kristofer Hivju at the Game Of Thrones Season 8 premiere. Photo: AFP

Kristofer Hivju, who played wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, is to be one of the producers behind a Viking-themed reality show.

Tindefilm, a production company owned by Hivju and his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju, will make the new show along with two British production firms, Deadline reports. Hivju will host the series as well as produce it, the media writes.

The series is titled True Viking and is set to be filmed in Norway. It will involve contestants living as Vikings.

That means they will have to navigate snow-covered mountains, break through frozen lakes to fish, build their own houses and train to fight like tenth-century warriors, according to the report.

The series will be recorded at the site of one of the biggest ever Viking battles, Deadline reported without specifying the exact location.

“The Norse heritage runs through our veins, and we are passionate about sharing our magnificent ancestral past with the whole world,” Gry Molvær Hivju told Deadline.

The production companies will make deals next week with international broadcasters over distribution of the ten-part series, according to the report.

