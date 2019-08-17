Norway's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Norway mosque shooter 'has admitted the facts': Police

AFP
news@thelocal.com
17 August 2019
09:46 CEST+02:00
manshausmosqueshootingterrorismbreivik

Share this article

Norway mosque shooter 'has admitted the facts': Police
Philip Manshaus appears in court on August 12. Photo: Cornelius Poppe / NTB Scanpix / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.com
17 August 2019
09:46 CEST+02:00
A Norwegian man suspected of killing his step sister and opening fire in a mosque near Oslo last weekend, has admitted to the crimes though he has not officially entered a plea, police said on Friday.
Philip Manshaus, 21, was remanded in custody Monday, suspected of murder and a "terrorist act" that police say he filmed himself committing.
   
Answering police questions on Friday, "the suspect admits the facts but has not taken a formal position as to the charges," Oslo police official Pal-Fredrik Hjort Kraby said in a statement.
   
Manshaus is suspected of murdering his 17-year-old step sister Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, before entering the Al-Noor mosque in an affluent Oslo suburb and opening fire before he was overpowered by a 65-year-old man.
   
Just three worshippers were in the mosque at the time, and there were no serious injuries.
   
Manshaus appeared in court this week with two black eyes and scrapes and bruises to his face, neck and hands.
   
Police have said he has "extreme right views" and "xenophobic positions" and that he had filmed the mosque attack with a camera mounted on a helmet. He had initially denied the accusations.
   
The incident came amid a rise in white supremacy attacks around the world, including the recent El Paso massacre in the United States.
   
Norway witnessed one of the worst-ever attacks by a rightwing extremist in July 2011, when Anders Behring Breivik, who said he feared a "Muslim invasion", killed 77 people in a truck bomb blast near government offices in Oslo and a shooting spree at a Labour Party youth camp on the island of Utøya.
manshausmosqueshootingterrorismbreivik
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Norway hits back at Brazilian president's whale hunt tweet
  2. Norway's oil fund is now worth 9.16 trillion kroner

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Norway hits back at Brazilian president's whale hunt tweet
  2. Norway's oil fund is now worth 9.16 trillion kroner

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/08
Escape poverty to raise motherless kids
29/07
Family Tree Grung
18/07
searchingforpenpal
16/07
Dining w locals
View all notices
Post a new notice