Europe & You: An interesting new Brexit poll and what's Switzerland's problem with the EU?

Here's our latest Europe & You newsletter covering everything from a French warning for Boris Johnson, an interesting new Brexit poll and a look at Switzerland's problem with the EU.

Hi to all our readers,



First of all a call to help.



British in Europe are hoping to launch a legal campaign over the fact many Britons in the EU were denied a vote in the recent European elections either via their postal or proxy votes.



Did you have problems casting your vote back in the UK? If so read this.

Despite what many Leave voters might have you believe things are not all rosy between Switzerland and the EU.

In fact the Swiss have a big problem with Brussels right now which is preventing them putting pen to paper on a new deal. This article explains all you need to know about the deadlock.



Earlier this month the results of an extensive new Brexit survey were published by YouGov (see below). It makes for interesting viewing and Sue Wilson from Bremain in Spain looks at what it all might mean, especially for the new Tory leader.

All eyes are on the battle to become the next Prime Minister with Boris Johnson leading the race after the first round of votes.



EU leaders will no doubt be bracing themselves for the increasingly likely event that Johnson moves in to Number 10, not least because he said that he would refuse to pay Britain's divorce bill until the EU agreed better withdrawal terms.



We will see if he sticks to this stance but the French had a word of warning for him this week. There may be trouble ahead. In fact there definitely will be trouble ahead.



Another of the candidates to be Tory leader is Jeremy Hunt who has suggested German Chancellor Angela Merkel told him the EU would be open to renegotiating the Withdrawal Agreement. But did she really?



And the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier had this to say on the matter on Friday: "I repeat calmly that the United Kingdom still wants to leave the European Union... so the agreement that is on the table is the only agreement possible for an orderly withdrawal."



Everyone has had different ways of dealing with the Brexit vote. Some have taken up campaigning, other have buried their heads in the sand, while others reacted in more extreme ways, like one British man who is so angry about the Brexit he's decided to walk it off over several weeks.

Here are a selection of stories from around Europe that might interest you.



Spain: What you need to know if you are in a road traffic accident in Spain



France: How France killed its small towns and why money is not the answer



Germany: Why it's a myth you need to know German to get a job



Sweden: How teen activist Greta Thunberg is forcing the aviation industry to change



Denmark: How robots are helping out at Danish hospitals



Switzerland: Switzerland ranked worst in Europe for being family-friendly



Italy: The 25 stats that help explain Italy today

Remember, if you want to follow The Local more closely you can download our phone Apps from the Apple or Play store for both Android and Apple phones.

Thanks for reading and for your support.

Ben McPartland

ben.mcpartland@thelocal.com

Managing Editor, The Local Europe