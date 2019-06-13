Norway's news in English

Norway's football stars fall to France on penalty

13 June 2019
world cupfrance

Norway's Isabell Herlovsen and France's Griedge Mbock Bathy battle for a header. Photo: Christophe Simon/AFP
13 June 2019
Norway came up just short against the World Cup hosts. Here's how the match unfolded.

French star Eugenie Le Sommer scored a late game penalty that was awarded after a VAR review and which gave the World Cup hosts a 2-1 win over Norway on Wednesday. This will keep France on course to finish at the top of Group A.

Valerie Gauvin, who was dropped for France's opening game after arriving late to training, was recalled and broke the deadlock less than a minute into the second half in Nice.

However, centre-back Wendie Renard – on target twice in Friday's 4-0 defeat of South Korea – gifted the Norwegians an equalizer on 54 minutes with a bizarre own goal.

France were then awarded a penalty on 72 minutes when Ingrid Syrstad Engen made a mess of an attempted clearance, raking her studs down the leg of Marion Torrent after minimal contact with the ball.

Le Sommer converted for her second goal in as many games to leave France top of the group on six points, three ahead of Norway and Nigeria going into the final round of matches.

world cupfrance
