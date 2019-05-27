Nasdaq withdraws offer to acquire Oslo stock exchange

"This decision has been made because under the current circumstances the minimum acceptance condition for completion of the offer is incapable of being satisfied," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Nasdaq, which controls all the other Nordic stock exchanges, has been battling with Euronext to acquire the stock exchange since the start of the year.



CEO of Nasdaq Nordics, Lauri Rosendahl, left, and CEO of Oslo Bors VPS, Bente A Landsnes. Photo: Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/AFP

Nasdaq had the blessing of the bourse's board and management, but Euronext gained an advantage by securing the support of a majority of the Oslo exchange's shareholders.

The US stock operator's hopes were dashed on May 13th when the Norwegian government declared that both Euronext and Nasdaq were "suitable owners".

Euronext already manages the stock exchanges of Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Dublin and aims to complete the transaction by the end of June.