Norway's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Norway salmon farms ravaged by algae bloom

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
22 May 2019
12:43 CEST+02:00
salmon

Share this article

Norway salmon farms ravaged by algae bloom
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
22 May 2019
12:43 CEST+02:00
Millions of farmed salmon have died in northern Norway due to an algae bloom that the authorities are struggling to bring under control, the Norwegian Fisheries Directorate has said.

More than 10,000 tonnes of salmon have died in their pens in fjords in the counties of Nordland and Troms since mid-May, the authority estimated late on Tuesday.

That represents several million fish and a financial loss for fish farmers of hundreds of millions Norwegian kroner (tens of millions of dollars or euros), it said.

Stocks are being decimated by an alga of the Chrysochromulina family, a phytoplankton common in Norwegian water but which can under certain conditions bloom and asphyxiate fish in their cages.

The fisheries directorate warned that "the algal bloom is not over" and the mortality could become much higher, industry experts said.

The development has led to a sharp rise in salmon prices, which have shot up by 5.7 percent over the past week to more than 65 kroner (6.70 euros). 

Norway is the world leader in farmed salmon, with a total production of 1.3 million tonnes in 2018, and experienced a similar event in 1991.

salmon
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Electric planes ready for take-off? SAS starts researching hybrid aircraft
  2. Norway salmon farms ravaged by algae bloom

From our sponsors

How to work 9-5 and travel the rest of the time

A full-time job shouldn’t stop you from satisfying your wanderlust. The Local spoke to Travel After 5 blogger Alline Waldhem to find out her tips and tricks for travellers who only have 25 days of annual leave.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Electric planes ready for take-off? SAS starts researching hybrid aircraft
  2. Norway salmon farms ravaged by algae bloom

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

22/05
Meditation on Love
24/02
Searching relatives in Bergen area
View all notices
Post a new notice