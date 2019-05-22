Norway's news in English

Electric planes ready for take-off? SAS starts researching hybrid aircraft

15:40 CEST+02:00
15:40 CEST+02:00
Electric planes ready for take-off? SAS starts researching hybrid aircraft
Some of SAS' current fleet parked at Copenhagen Airport. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
22 May 2019
15:40 CEST+02:00
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is teaming up with aircraft maker Airbus to research ecosystem and infrastructure needs for hybrid and electric aircraft.

The partnership would involve a joint research project where the two companies work together to investigate challenges "regarding operations and infrastructure linked to large scale introduction of hybrid and electric aircraft in commercial traffic", according to a statement published by SAS.

"We are proud of our ambitious sustainability work and are now pleased that Airbus has chosen SAS to partner up with us for this future project. If this becomes a reality, it will revolutionize emissions," Rickard Gustafson, CEO of SAS, said in a statement.

READ ALSO: What impact will the SAS strike have on the airline's future?

According to a separate statement the collaboration between the two companies would start in June 2019 and continue until the end of 2020 and would "focus on analyzing the impact of ground infrastructure and charging on range, resources, time and availability at airports".

The project also includes a plan to involve a renewable energy supplier and aimed "to address the entire aircraft operations ecosystem in order to better support the aviation industry's transition to sustainable energy".

