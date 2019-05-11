Norway's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Norway sees first human rabies death in 200 years

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
11 May 2019
13:07 CEST+02:00
rabies

Share this article

Norway sees first human rabies death in 200 years
Birgitte Kallestad was bitten by a puppy she had rescued. Photo: Private
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
11 May 2019
13:07 CEST+02:00
A 24 year-old Norwegian woman died this week of rabies, after she was bitten by a puppy she rescued while on vacation in the Philippines, her family announced.
In February, while on holiday with friends, Birgitte Kallestad found a "helpless" puppy on the side of the road during a scooter ride.
 
"Birgitte put the puppy in a basket and brought him home. She cleaned it and cared for it and to her joy it started healing. They played with the puppy in the garden" of the resort where they were staying, the family said in a statement published Thursday evening.
   
"After a while the puppy started trying to bite them like puppies do. It nipped their fingers when they were playing," the statement continued.
   
The young woman, a hospital employee, started feeling ill after her return to Norway and was put into intensive care at Forde hospital, where she worked and where she passed away on Monday evening.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Got's to love it! håper alle har hatt en nydelig 17. Mai 😍 #gottolove_this #enjoylife #smile

A post shared by Birgitte Kallestad (@bkallestad) on

 
According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the last recorded case of rabies contracted by a human in mainland Norway dates back to 1815, and to 1826 for an animal.
 
 
READ ALSO
 
According to the family no one in the group of friends had been vaccinated against rabies.
   
"Our dear Birgitte loved animals. Our fear is that this will happen to others who have a warm heart like hers," her family said.   
 
At least 59,000 people worldwide die each year worldwide from the animal-borne disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
   
More than 99 percent of victims are concentrated in Asia, Africa and South America. 
rabies
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Norway salmon farms ravaged by algae bloom

From our sponsors

Get a month's worth of your favourite newspapers and magazines - for free

Readly - the 'Spotify of magazines' - is offering readers of The Local a free month's worth of unlimited all-you-can-read magazines. All you need to do is answer one quick question.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Norway salmon farms ravaged by algae bloom

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/02
Searching relatives in Bergen area
View all notices
Post a new notice