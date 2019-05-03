Norway's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Record quarter for Norwegian wealth fund

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 May 2019
16:40 CEST+02:00
oil fundsovereign fund

Share this article

Record quarter for Norwegian wealth fund
Yngve Slyngstad. File photo: Gwladys Fouche / Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 May 2019
16:40 CEST+02:00
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, more than covered the losses its suffered last year with a record performance in the first three months of this year.
The fund, which receives the state's oil revenues to manage in order to finance Norway's generous welfare state when its oil and gas wells run dry, earned a return of 9.1 percent on its investments in the first quarter.
 
At 738 billion kroner ($84 billion) "this is the fund's best quarterly return measured in kroner ever", its manager Yngve Slyngstad said in a statement.
 
The result more than compensated for a loss of 485 billion kroner the fund, managed by the Norwegian central bank, registered last year due to weak global stock markets.
 
"As a major equity investor we must be prepared for large fluctuations in the fund's market value in line with developments in global stock markets,"added Slyngstad.
 
The total value of the fund stood at just above $1 trillion at the end of March.
oil fundsovereign fund
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. SAS strike could soon be over, Norwegian media report
  2. SAS strike over, but Friday cancellations will still cause headaches in Scandinavia
  3. 709 SAS flights cancelled on Thursday as strike enters seventh day
  4. SAS reaches deal with pilots' union to end week-long strike
  5. Record quarter for Norwegian wealth fund

From our sponsors

‘If you have an accident, no-one is coming for you’

Your profession may take you to risky destinations but it’s your job to make sure you’re protected.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. SAS strike could soon be over, Norwegian media report
  2. SAS strike over, but Friday cancellations will still cause headaches in Scandinavia
  3. 709 SAS flights cancelled on Thursday as strike enters seventh day
  4. SAS reaches deal with pilots' union to end week-long strike
  5. Record quarter for Norwegian wealth fund

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/02
Searching relatives in Bergen area
View all notices
Post a new notice