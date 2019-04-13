Norway's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss man connected to murders of Scandinavian hikers given terrorism sentence in Morocco

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 April 2019
11:38 CEST+02:00
morocco

Share this article

Swiss man connected to murders of Scandinavian hikers given terrorism sentence in Morocco
A file photo showing mountains near the village of Imlil in the High Atlas range, the area where the Scandinavian hikers were murdered. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 April 2019
11:38 CEST+02:00
A Moroccan court has sentenced a Swiss citizen arrested in connection with the murder of two Scandinavian hikers to 10 years in prison on terrorism charges, his lawyer said Friday.

Kahlil Idriss said the man, identified only as Nicolas P., 33, was convicted Thursday in the city of Sale, near Rabat, in a case unrelated to the double murder.

A dual Swiss-Spanish citizen was among more than 20 people arrested after Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland were found beheaded on December 17 in the High Atlas mountains south of Marrakesh.

Nicolas P. was arrested in January for having had contact with the Swiss-Spanish national as well as compatriots with ties to Syria, Idriss said.

He was found guilty of "forming a terrorist group".

The lawyer said he has filed an appeal on the basis that his client had signed a police report in Arabic without having read it.

The accused told the court he had been paid by Switzerland's secret services for making contact with Swiss terror suspects.

Moroccan authorities allege the four main suspects in the hikers' murders were sympathisers of the Islamic State (Isis) group but not in direct contact with Isis members in Iraq or Syria.

READ ALSO: Suspect pleads innocence over killings of Scandinavian hikers

morocco
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Swiss man connected to murders of Scandinavian hikers given terrorism sentence in Morocco

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Swiss man connected to murders of Scandinavian hikers given terrorism sentence in Morocco

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/02
Searching relatives in Bergen area
20/01
2 bedroom cottage with sea view in Italy
View all notices
Post a new notice