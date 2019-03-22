Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Norwegian hunter faces trial for shooting 75-year-old jogger in southern Sweden

Richard Orange
richard.orange@thelocal.com
Richard_Orange
22 March 2019
14:41 CET+01:00
klippanhuntershootingjoggermalmö

Police in Sweden have released a video recorded by the electronic sights of the hunter who shot a 75-year-old jogger last November.
Olle Rosdahl was having an early morning run in countryside outside his home in Klippan, Skåne, at 4.30am when he suddenly received a bullet in his hip. 
 
"I heard a blast and fell to the ground. I was shrieking 'What the hell kind of shooting is that'," Rosdahl told Swedish broadcaster SVT after it happened. 
 
A 48-year-old Norwegian man was held for the shooting later the same day, but it was initially believed the shooting was accidental. But after looking at the recordings saved by his phone, the prosecutor charged him with attempted murder. 
 

A video of the incident, released by police. Video: via GIPHY

The video shows the man slowly take aim at a dark figure, who buckles as the shot hits. 
 
"The evidence to large extent consists of the film which shows what he was shooting at," Ola Lavie, the prosecutor in the case, told Swedish state broadcaster SVT. 
 
"If you look at the film, for me it is obvious that he is shooting a human being. I believe that from the film it's clear that this is an intentional shooting." 
 
 
The hunter is denying the charges, claiming that he believed that he was tracking down and shooting a roe deer. 
 
Lavie conceded that police have so far been unable to uncover a possible reason why he would have wanted to shoot Rosdahl intentionally. 
 
Rosdahl "has no issues with anyone. He lives in the area and has no idea [why anyone would want to shoot him]", he said.  
 
The man has also been charged with serious hunting crimes, as he was out shooting in the middle of the night using infra-red sights and illegal ammunition. 
