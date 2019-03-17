Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Norwegian Isis fighter killed in Syria, mother says

17 March 2019
The city of Raqqah, Syria. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP
18:33 CET+01:00
The Norwegian Islamic State solider Michael Skråmo has been killed in Syria, his mother has told Sweden's state broadcaster SVT.
Skråmo, a Norwegian citizen born and brought up in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, was one of the most prolific propagandists of the Islamic State terror group. 
 
Going by the name Abo Ibrahim Al Swedi, he posted regular videos from Syria in which he sought to encourage others to come to fight, or else to carry out terror attacks in Sweden. 
 
"It's impossible to describe the sorrow we are feeling," his mother wrote in an email sent to the station, saying only that her son had "died of his wounds". 
 
SVT at the start of March received information that Skråmo had been captured in eastern Syria, but its reporters have since begun to question the reliability of this information. 
 
Skråmo had moved to Raqqah, then the capital of the Islamic State, in September 2014 with his wife and two children.
 
According to Sweden's Expressen newspaper, he converted to Islam in 2005, after which he travelled widely in the Islamic world, learning Arabic and studying the religion. 
