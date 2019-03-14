Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Norway's Nobel Peace Prize

14 March 2019
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. Photo: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP
14 March 2019
Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager whose school strike for climate has inspired protests around the world, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, which is handed out in Norway.

"We have proposed Greta Thunberg because if we do nothing to halt climate change it will be the cause of wars, conflict and refugees," Norwegian Socialist MP Freddy Andre Ovstegard told AFP.

"Greta Thunberg has launched a mass movement which I see as a major contribution to peace," he added.

Six months ago no one knew who Thunberg was when, as a 15-year-old, she camped outside Sweden's parliament next to a hand-written sign: "SCHOOL STRIKE FOR CLIMATE."

Since then she has gone global, striking a chord with younger people disillusioned by the slow progress of the adult world in halting climate change.

"Honoured and very grateful for this nomination," Thunberg, now 16, tweeted on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Daughter of imprisoned bookseller Gui Minhai nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

On Friday, thousands of students are expected to demonstrate in more than 100 countries in what activists say could be a milestone moment in a grassroots campaign to push world leaders into doing more.

"We are only seeing the beginning," Thunberg tweeted recently.

"I think that change is on the horizon and the people will stand up for their future."

