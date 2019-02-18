Take your soul on vacation to Croatia's stunning Orebić harbour

Photo: Orebić Tourist Board

Find Croatia on a map and turn your attention south. It's there you'll find Orebić, an idyllic harbour on Croatia's Pelješac peninsula.

On Pelješac, Croatia's second largest peninsula, lies a place with a special maritime story.

The Orebić municipality has spread across almost the entire western part of the peninsula, and its relaxed-but-lively lifestyle appeals to everyone in search of inspiration. Discover a place where life has been in harmony with the sea since ancient times and cast your anchor here for a few days.

A hook for the curious at the "Captain's Cradle"

Orebić was named after a noble family who moved there in the 15th century and laid the foundations for the town's future. In the beginning, it was part of the Republic of Ragusa, and it was then that began the deep-rooted relationship between the sea and its local people.

The importance of seafaring is evident in numerous captain's houses and summer homes in Orebić; in the Franciscan monastery and the Church of Our Lady of the Angels, who the sailors thank by sounding their horns even today, and the Maritime Museum which exhibits artefacts portraying the glorious seafaring past of this quaint little town.

Walk past the gardens which the captains planted for their faithful wives, decorating them with unusual and beautiful flowers from their travels. The flowers, they said, were unique and beautiful - just like their wives!

The romantic past and the maritime tradition is woven into all the lines of the seafaring story of Orebić. Read it by exploring the Maritime Museum, the Franciscan Monastery, the captain's houses, and the luxuriant gardens, summer homes, and the cemetery with the mausoleums of famous captains' families.

A source of adrenaline, health, and active life

As you discover the romance of maritime life, windsurfers will wave to you from the sea, cyclists will greet you on the roads, and para-gliders will wave to you from the air.

Windsurfing is such a popular activity in the small towns of Viganj and Kučište that windsurfers and kite surfers from all over the world gather there. This is because the wind in the channel between Pelješac and Korčula is optimal for the sports, and there are several schools that will be happy to rent their equipment to you. Dare to try something new on your holidays. Don't worry, the conditions are ideal for beginners, too!

For those who physical activity provides better rest than just lounging about, another challenge rises above Orebić, the hill of St Elijah. You can reach the highest peak on Pelješac by taking one of the hiking trails, and for adrenaline lovers, there is mountain biking. The marked cycling trails are also available online, and the Pelješac climate is ideal for this sport at all times of the year. If you love cycling in pristine nature, take the journey of discovering the world and yourself with a dose of adrenaline. Hike or bike to the top, and fly back on a paraglider, that's the fastest way!

Peace, relaxation, and a slow pace of life

The sea, the rocks, the hills, the pine forests, the sun, the wind, and the sky are parts of the Orebić municipality, and they will surely become part of you.

Bathed in sunlight (but also sunscreen), lay on one of the many pristine beaches. But which to choose? Pebbled, sandy, big, small or hidden? Whether you want to relax in a secluded bay or just have some fun on the town beach, you will find something to your liking. Just take it easy. And the island of Korčula is nearby, too!

Orebić – Things to remember

They say that we most vividly retain memories which caused us to feel a certain emotion. Orebić sticks in the memory for all the right reasons. When you relax after a day in the sun by the sea or after enjoying the verdant gardens, you'll create a lasting memory that you'll long to recreate.

Stay in one of the hotels, hostels, guest houses, campsites, mobile homes or private accommodations, and explore a special seaside story, equipped with everything you need, and still unknown enough to feel like a secret.

This article was produced by The Local Creative Studio and sponsored by the Orebić Tourist Board.