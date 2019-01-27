Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Norway's Olympic champ Svindal to retire after world championships

27 January 2019
Svindal celebrating his win at the FIS Alpine World Cup Men Super G in Val Gardena last month. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
27 January 2019
Norway's reigning Olympic downhill champion Aksel Lund Svindal said on Sunday he will retire after next month's World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden.
"I've taken this decision progressively this week," Svindal told NRK television. "Things haven't gone as planned, but I really want to go fast in the world champs and finish up in style there."
 
Svindal, 36, was forced to pull out of the Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbuehel this weekend after aggravating a knee injury in training.
 
Svindal, Olympic gold medallist in the super-G (2010) and downhill (2018), is a two-time overall World Cup champion (2007, 2009) with 36 wins on the circuit to his name. He is also a five-time world gold medallist.
