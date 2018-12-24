Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Euronext bids 625m euros for Oslo Stock Exchange

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
24 December 2018
09:48 CET+01:00

Share this article

Euronext bids 625m euros for Oslo Stock Exchange
File photo: AFP.
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
24 December 2018
09:48 CET+01:00
European stock market operator Euronext on Monday said it had launched a 625 million euro takeover bid to acquire the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Euronext operates stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and Lisbon.

In a statement, the operator said it had approached the board of directors of the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Bors VPS) to seek its support for a tender offer of 625 million euros for all outstanding shares in the bourse.

"Euronext strongly believes that Oslo Bors VPS' unique strategic and competitive positioning, including a global leading position in seafood derivatives and a deep rooted expertise in oil services and shipping, would further strengthen Euronext's position as the leading market infrastructure for the financing of the real economy in Europe," the statement said.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Maren and Louisa, the Scandinavian hikers killed in Morocco
  2. Morocco arrests five more in hikers' murder probe
  3. Euronext bids 625m euros for Oslo Stock Exchange

From our sponsors

Why 2019 is a great year to live abroad

Around 50 million people live outside their native countries, enticed by the many benefits of expatriation. Such an upheaval isn’t without its challenges but as we approach 2019, an expat survey* suggests there’s never been a better time to live abroad.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Maren and Louisa, the Scandinavian hikers killed in Morocco
  2. Morocco arrests five more in hikers' murder probe
  3. Euronext bids 625m euros for Oslo Stock Exchange

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

View all notices
Post a new notice