Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Norway halts defence exports to Saudi Arabia over Yemen

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
10 November 2018
12:33 CET+01:00
inesoreideyemensaudi

Share this article

Norway halts defence exports to Saudi Arabia over Yemen
Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide at the UN in New York in September. Photo: Frode Overland Andersen / UD/ Flickr
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
10 November 2018
12:33 CET+01:00
Norway said on Friday it was freezing all defence material export licences to Saudi Arabia over recent developments in the country and the war in Yemen.
The announcement came amid international outrage over Riyadh's killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October, though Norway did not mention the murder specifically.
   
"We have decided that, in the current situation, no new licences are to be granted for exports of defence-related products or dual-use items for military use to Saudi Arabia," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said in a statement.
   
"The decision was taken after an overall assessment of recent developments in Saudi Arabia and the region, and the unpredictable situation in Yemen," the foreign ministry said.
 
Norway sold defence material worth more than 41 million kroner ($4.86 million, 4.29 million euros) to Riyadh last year, according to Norwegian news agency NTB.
 
The Scandinavian country has never allowed exports of arms or ammunition to Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.
   
It said it had no indication that Norwegian defence-related products were being used in Yemen, and stressed its decision was "precautionary".
   
Saudi Arabia leads a coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government there against Shiite Huthi rebels who are backed by Riyadh's arch enemy Iran.
   
The coalition has been waging an aerial bombing campaign in Yemen aimed at pushing the Huthis back, but the rebels still hold the key port city of Hodeida and the capital Sanaa.
   
Pro-government forces are currently pushing deeper into Hodeida amid fierce fighting. Nearly 10,000 Yemenis have been killed in the conflict since 2015, according to the World Health Organization. Human rights groups say the real death toll may be five times higher.
   
Several aid organisations and opposition parties have recently demanded that Norway halt its defence material exports to Saudi Arabia.
inesoreideyemensaudi
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Brexit road-tripper: 'It has made me appreciate what Europe has to offer and what we have to lose'
  2. Can Magnus Carlsen remain world chess champion in face-off with American Fabiano Caruana?
  3. Norway halts defence exports to Saudi Arabia over Yemen
  4. Norway's Carlsen ends chess game with dramatic draw
  5. Norway's Carlsen draws again in World Championship second round

From our sponsors

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Brexit road-tripper: 'It has made me appreciate what Europe has to offer and what we have to lose'
  2. Can Magnus Carlsen remain world chess champion in face-off with American Fabiano Caruana?
  3. Norway halts defence exports to Saudi Arabia over Yemen
  4. Norway's Carlsen ends chess game with dramatic draw
  5. Norway's Carlsen draws again in World Championship second round

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832
View all notices