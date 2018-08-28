Norway's highest mountain to get 'slow TV' treatment

Although Galdhøpiggen is Norway's highest mountain it is not that difficult to climb. Photo: Atvelonis/Wikimedia Commons

They’ve done a railway journey, a ferry trip, and the reindeer migration. They’ve burnt a fire and knitted a sweater in real time. Now NRK is giving the 'slow TV' treatment to Norway's highest mountain.

On Thursday, a team from the broadcaster’s Lillehammer office will climb the Galdhøpiggen mountain along with a group of enthusiastic volunteers, broadcasting every minute of the seven-hour journey in real time.

“There have been many minute-by-minute productions in recent years, and the tour with [adventurer Lars] Monsen came out just this summer,” said Ivar Arne Nordrum, the project leader for the project.

He said he had been inspired by last year's programme following a group walking the nearby Besseggen ridge.

Viewers in his Hedmark and Oppland district had, he said, a special relationship with Galdhøpiggen, which is Norway’s highest mountain at 2469m.

“Many have been there, and even more would like to get there,” he said. “Now you’ll have the possibility to follow the journey on your screen wherever you are in the world."

Although the mountain is Norway’s highest, the climb is not particularly long or difficult, and two groups of schoolchildren are also taking part.

The broadcast will start at 9.30am and go out both online on NRK.no and on the NRK2 channel.

NRK has pioneered the concept of slow TV ever since producers Rune Møklebust and Thomas Hellum in 2009 put cameras on the front of a train travelling the entire journey from Oslo to Bergen, and then broadcast the journey in real time.