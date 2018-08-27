Singer tattoos Spotify Norway top list on buttock

A Norwegian singer has had the top three songs on Spotify’s Norway playlist tattooed on his right buttock as part of a bet.

"Have you heard the story of the bloke who was putting out his first ever song, and in all the euphoria promised that he would tattoo the Spotify top list on his arse if he got to number one?", Mads Hansen, a former midfielder for Mjøndalen, wrote under his Instagram post.

Before Hansen scored a Norway number one hit on Spotify this summer on with his song Sommerkropp (summer body), he had a bet with a friend.

“If it got to the top 20, I had to bleach my teeth super white,” he explained. “If it got to the top 10, I had to inject Restylane into my lips.”

But instead he got number one, which meant he had to tattoo the top three songs from that day on his buttocks.

“I’ve been against tattooing all my life. It’s something I would never do,” Madsen told TV2 . “Now I'm suddenly a tattoo guy, and I'm not really able to acknowledge it.”

"It's a joke,” the singer continued. “As far as I know, Restylane disappears with time. But this one, I’ll have to go the grave with.”